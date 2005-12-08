Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS for Sale Near Me

Found out why car was crapping out all of the Fuel Injectors. It was Gasohol that was causing all the problems. Replace Injectors, then a month or two later a different one or the same one would go out again! Techs could not figure it out. It cost us over $700 for 3 new injectors and 2 of them replaced again within their warranty period. One Tech said maybe your getting bad gas if your getting it mainly at one station. I said no, we get it all over but maybe you hit on something, maybe it's the gas as we use gasohol most all the time. Stopped it and the Olds runs fine! On a trip we had to fill up with Gasohol once and it ran rough, put in a can of SeaFoam & cleared it up.

