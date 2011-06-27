Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS Consumer Reviews

Original Review by me on 08/12/2005 Spike , 09/25/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Found out why car was crapping out all of the Fuel Injectors. It was Gasohol that was causing all the problems. Replace Injectors, then a month or two later a different one or the same one would go out again! Techs could not figure it out. It cost us over $700 for 3 new injectors and 2 of them replaced again within their warranty period. One Tech said maybe your getting bad gas if your getting it mainly at one station. I said no, we get it all over but maybe you hit on something, maybe it's the gas as we use gasohol most all the time. Stopped it and the Olds runs fine! On a trip we had to fill up with Gasohol once and it ran rough, put in a can of SeaFoam & cleared it up. Report Abuse

Really good, reliable auto Spike , 08/12/2005 My 1999 Oldsmobile LSS presently has 140,000 miles and runs and looks like new, does not burn oil, I have used Mobil 1 for past year. It sits in the driveway year around, and starts every time all winter long. The only problem we have had is the fuel injectors going bad, 4 so far, randomly go out, we should of had them all replaced at once but could not afford it at the time. The fuel regulator was recalled & replaced (freebie by GM) and driver's side window switch controller. Extremely dependable and A/C and surround sound stereo will blast you out of the car.

Best Car on The Market Mr. Big500 , 07/14/2004 I am in sales and have owned many vehicles in the last 35yrs. I drive 40000 miles a year so I know a little about cars. This by far has been the best car I have ever owned. Only repairs have been a brake job at 50000 and then again at 100000. I get 25 to 29 miles/ gallon. It has air ride for heavy loads. This is my 3rd one and I would buy another if they hadn't stopped building them. I guess they were too reliable and they couldn't make any money off repairs.