1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love It!
Crystal,11/16/2010
I got this car from my grandma a a year ago. Although it has had some problems, nothing major has ever occurred. All my friends want my car, and I absolutely LOVE it. It has no rust and it is just so beautiful. Definitely the best first car ever. I am very happy to have this car.
Detroit Beast
88,06/23/2005
The engine is still strong and powerful. The 88 handles very clumsily. I am getting 21 mpg not too bad considering its a 3800 V6 that is 16 years old!
Fantastic Car
Linda Bussey,03/11/2007
This is the best all-around car I have ever owned. I bought it new in 1991 and am still driving it. It has 227,000+ miles on it now, and I have never had any major problems with it. I replaced the air conditioning last year, after driving it for 15 years, and I am going to replace the struts next week. Other than regular maintenance, I have had no expenses. I had the oil [Quaker State 10W30] and air filter changed every 3,000 miles.
just purchased in July 2016
Angelo,01/22/2017
Brougham 4dr Sedan
I found this car in a parking lot after playing golf. Its a Olds 1991 Delta Royal Broughm. Its in impeccable condition, no rust, 66,000 miles, trunk has never been used. It has a canvas burgundy top, white on main part of car, it has white walls with spoke wheels and trunk luggage rack. I love this car and its a show piece. It needed some TLC and they have all been corrected. Other than that It is totally restored. I believe the car went directly from Olds to a classic restorer. It is one of a kind. It has on the back of rear window with the Olds logo rocket above " Designer Series"
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Overview

The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is offered in the following submodels: Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan, Eighty-Eight Royale Coupe. Available styles include Brougham 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, Brougham 2dr Coupe, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

