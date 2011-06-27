1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$837 - $1,950
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Crystal,11/16/2010
I got this car from my grandma a a year ago. Although it has had some problems, nothing major has ever occurred. All my friends want my car, and I absolutely LOVE it. It has no rust and it is just so beautiful. Definitely the best first car ever. I am very happy to have this car.
88,06/23/2005
The engine is still strong and powerful. The 88 handles very clumsily. I am getting 21 mpg not too bad considering its a 3800 V6 that is 16 years old!
Linda Bussey,03/11/2007
This is the best all-around car I have ever owned. I bought it new in 1991 and am still driving it. It has 227,000+ miles on it now, and I have never had any major problems with it. I replaced the air conditioning last year, after driving it for 15 years, and I am going to replace the struts next week. Other than regular maintenance, I have had no expenses. I had the oil [Quaker State 10W30] and air filter changed every 3,000 miles.
Angelo,01/22/2017
Brougham 4dr Sedan
I found this car in a parking lot after playing golf. Its a Olds 1991 Delta Royal Broughm. Its in impeccable condition, no rust, 66,000 miles, trunk has never been used. It has a canvas burgundy top, white on main part of car, it has white walls with spoke wheels and trunk luggage rack. I love this car and its a show piece. It needed some TLC and they have all been corrected. Other than that It is totally restored. I believe the car went directly from Olds to a classic restorer. It is one of a kind. It has on the back of rear window with the Olds logo rocket above " Designer Series"
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Eighty-Eight Royale
Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019