  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,054 - $2,457
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Engine upgraded to 3800 Series II status, and supercharged 3.8-liter V6 is a new option on LSS models. New onboard navigation system called Guidestar was a $1,995 option, originally available only in California.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

5(55%)
4(25%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Car 2 own, Best I've ever had
Olds 88 Royale,10/07/2009
This car is awesome. I have owned it for only 6 months now. I bought it was 203,000 miles. It was VERY well taken care for. I couldn't believe how well the people before me took such great care of it. It does have high millage however it still drives like it only has 10,000miles on it. However I am having 1 small problem. I can't seem to adjust the speeds on the heater blower, not sure why! Other than that I would totally buy another just like it. I have never had it break down on me.
Awesome ride
DONNA,04/03/2009
Bought the Olds last March & have taken it to AZ & back and Denver & back. Averaged 29.8 mpg, super comfortable ride & excellent power when passing. Like the way it handles, looks and low or no maintenance. Love my Car....
It's like driving a sofa
Karen Troxell,10/28/2015
4dr Sedan
I keep reading about this 29 MPG crap! No way... not even close. But what do you expect from a full-size car with more than adequate power? Mine's 20 years old with 139K, and I'd rather drive this than most new cars. I wanted to write this review right away, but I waited until I've owned it for three months, which is basically the kind of guarantee you get from a used car dealer. Smooth, comfortable, and without a doubt, THE most quiet car I've ever driven. Everything in this stoic ride works right. You won't often say that about a car that has a lot of amenities, 20 years down the road. As a superlative of smooth and quiet, I was waxing the driver side front door, and didn't even realize I still had the engine running. I used to see these, with their split front door windows that resemble the old sidewing windows on early 1960's cars, and thought, and still do think, that it looked stupid. But it's absolute genius! By narrowing the top of the window, they seal up real nice and tight, and certainly have a lot to do with how quiet the interior is. The driver's seat is so big, plush, and comfortable, that it is literally, more like sitting on a sofa. You really need to be careful not to let all of this comfort and quiet distract you from the job at hand... driving! But with it's spectacular, panoramic visibility, you always know where you're at. So let's talk about driving. Every day, on my way home from work, I have a stop sign, at the top of the highway ramp, headed slightly uphill, where I need 0-60 in a hurry. NO PROBLEM! Accelerating from 60-75, and giving it gas to get up the hills on the highway is ... good. If the AC is cranking, it backs down to 'better than adequate'. But it's nothing like the doggy old 305 ci 8-cylinders that used to drag these boats around. And speaking of boats, this is nothing like the ones I've owned before. There is very little sway, pitch, and yawl when you have to actually maneuver this thing. Dare I say that it is damn near ... nimble? Effortless, precise steering, seems to be another of it's wonderful qualities. If you've ever owned an Olds, you certainly won't be disappointed with one of these beauties! Edmunds sent me an email, and asked me to update my review. Unfortunately, after 10 months of owning it, and putting nothing into it except an upper radiator hose, it started leaking fuel under the hood. We bought the proper kit to fix it, but it still leaked. So we did an old school fix with a piece of hose, which passed our inspection, and we considered to be more than OK. Two weeks later, I started it up one morning, and saw a small flame shoot out from under the hood. I tried to snuff it out with a blanket, but it got out of hand real quick, and the Fire Department had to put it out. I now carry a small fire extinguisher under the seat of my Aurora.
oldsmobile
tammy,07/18/2009
this car was gave to me and it only had 44k miles on it when i got it now has 70k and ive already replaced the transmission in it and now im having problems with the fuel system and cant even drive it. it spits and sputters and stalls when u start it for about 15 min then it will run great ive had so many problems with this vehicle
See all 20 reviews of the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Overview

The Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is offered in the following submodels: Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan. Available styles include LSS 4dr Sedan, LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger, 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

Can't find a used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,389.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,935.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale lease specials

Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles