1990 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Minor styling updates front and rear. A power auto-down driver's window, and remote keyless entry are new options.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
oldskindaguy,03/20/2002
I needed a car to drive everyday.A car that could handle dreadful gravel roads in the country EVERY day.A worthless Honda would never handle the job.What did I see most on the road-Oldsmobiles.I have neighbours who own Olds 88's or the identical Buick Lesabre.Most of them have 325,000km and up.I wanted a car with a great reputation for its age, decent gas mileage and luxury.So I bought a 1990 Olds88(136,000km).I love it.Its loaded with features you won't find on a new car.Air ride,Digital Dash & ClimateControl,CD, p.seats, k.entry, BOSEspeakers.I wouldn't trade it if someone paid me to!GM sold millions and theres' still millions on the road today.These cars should go down in history!
mattkpsu,04/21/2003
I received this car as a gift from my grandparents when i was in college. It has been generally reliable so far (I have about 140,000 miles on mine). I have driven it many times in snow, and it has performed admirably, due to its front-end weight. I have averaged 23mpg, which isn't so bad for such a large car. Maintenance-wise, i am on my THIRD alternator. I also had to replace the ignition module, the exhaust, and the rear suspension pieces. The transmission has developed a problem where it doesn't like to downshift, and my power windows and keyless entry system no longer work (annoying). The white paint is chipping, too.
wingd6,04/06/2002
It's a tank. Unstoppable. Runs like a champ. No problems whatsoever. It's a beast yo. Reliable. ***** rating.
APR,05/16/2009
We've had "Old Girl" since 1996 when my wife's grandparents stopped driving. She received it w/ 19,0000 miles. Today we have 186,000 miles on her w/ no signs of slowing down. She's never left us on the side of the road and always starts in the morning (unless the aftermarket alarm power lock relay sticks and drains the battery). The clearcoat on the roof is now gone and the driver rear door won't open (worn out lock mechanism) but she keeps rolling down the road w/ the original exhaust (except catalytic converter), shocks, struts, and complete powertrain. She's spent her entire life in IA, WI, and CO--so that is saying a lot about her durability. She's not "cool" but she's well loved.
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
