1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Redesigned and based on Ninety-Eight platform. Available only as a sedan; coupe dropped from lineup. Driver airbag is standard. LS models have standard ABS; this feature is optional on base models. 3.8-liter V6 makes 170 horsepower. Passenger and cargo volume are both up. Traction control is optional on LS models. Midyear, an LSS model debuted with FE3 suspension, alloy wheels and bucket seats.
Brian B.,12/19/2006
I have owned my car for two years now and It has always been dependable. There were a few things that wore out over time, but instead of buying another old car I fixed a lot. I put all new brakes, suspension, stabilizer links, stereo, oil and trans gasket, fuel and trans filter, fuel system flush, and a belt. Not all of this was entirely necessary but I wanted it to be really nice. I spent what I would have on another car and I couldn't be happier. The car has 92,000 miles and is great. It rides out like a dream and no longer leans into turns. If someone else is wondering what to do with their Olds like mine, it's worth the money. This is coming from a car salesman.
roger,03/09/2002
Rides well excellent fuel economy doesn't break.
RIck,05/15/2005
I had my Oldsmobile 8 months, it was a pizza delivery car for me. The only problem I EVER had with it was blowing my alternator up. When i got rid of it, the car had 207,000 miles and was still running. The only reason i got rid of it was because of the mileage and the computer died. Great job Oldsmobile.
Rocket Boy,02/28/2004
This car will not stop. I can drive it like a madman and it will still start the next day all while giving me 25-30 mpg. I can not belive GM is killing Olds. They should have pulled the plug on Saturn instead. With regular care I'm sure this car would safely and comfortably get me to every destination.
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
