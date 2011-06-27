  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
List Price Estimate
$914 - $2,131
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Redesigned and based on Ninety-Eight platform. Available only as a sedan; coupe dropped from lineup. Driver airbag is standard. LS models have standard ABS; this feature is optional on base models. 3.8-liter V6 makes 170 horsepower. Passenger and cargo volume are both up. Traction control is optional on LS models. Midyear, an LSS model debuted with FE3 suspension, alloy wheels and bucket seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Great, Cheap Car
Brian B.,12/19/2006
I have owned my car for two years now and It has always been dependable. There were a few things that wore out over time, but instead of buying another old car I fixed a lot. I put all new brakes, suspension, stabilizer links, stereo, oil and trans gasket, fuel and trans filter, fuel system flush, and a belt. Not all of this was entirely necessary but I wanted it to be really nice. I spent what I would have on another car and I couldn't be happier. The car has 92,000 miles and is great. It rides out like a dream and no longer leans into turns. If someone else is wondering what to do with their Olds like mine, it's worth the money. This is coming from a car salesman.
88 LS
roger,03/09/2002
Rides well excellent fuel economy doesn't break.
good car
RIck,05/15/2005
I had my Oldsmobile 8 months, it was a pizza delivery car for me. The only problem I EVER had with it was blowing my alternator up. When i got rid of it, the car had 207,000 miles and was still running. The only reason i got rid of it was because of the mileage and the computer died. Great job Oldsmobile.
One of the best cars I've owned
Rocket Boy,02/28/2004
This car will not stop. I can drive it like a madman and it will still start the next day all while giving me 25-30 mpg. I can not belive GM is killing Olds. They should have pulled the plug on Saturn instead. With regular care I'm sure this car would safely and comfortably get me to every destination.
See all 8 reviews of the 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is offered in the following submodels: Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

Can't find a used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royales you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,475.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,149.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,933.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,062.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale lease specials

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles