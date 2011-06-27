  1. Home
1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag is housed in a new dashboard featuring more compact layout and new four-spoke steering wheel. Grille is body-color. Headlamps and turn signals are restyled. Traction control system can now reduce engine power as well as apply brakes to slipping wheel. New Special Edition model is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale.

5(30%)
4(50%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.0
10 reviews
Olds 88
MBowen574,05/06/2002
Wonderful car, luxurious, cheap to run, great name, good warranty for the day, reliable.
Olds, Great
Pat Morgan,04/06/2010
Owning this car has been a privilege we have loved this car, it has been unbelievable, we have got as much as 30 miles to the gallon of gas with it, we haven't driven it much lately because of the bad winter we had. Big trunk comfort, gas miles great, great CAR!
Good, solid car
SPeck,07/26/2002
I bought my '94 Olds 88 for $2500 from a dealership. It was cheap because it had $150,000 miles on it. However I could tell it had been well cared for and it ran like a new car. Well one year and 15,000 miles later, it still runs like new. I've had zero mechanical problems. The paint is flaking on trunk pretty bad, but nothing I can't live with. The 3800 is a great motor with a lot of pull. And I have never driven (or ridden in) a more comfortable car! I would buy another in a second!
Olds 88 Royale
Mike Munson,03/28/2006
This car has plenty of interior space in both the front and back, lots of headroom, comfortable seats, and good visability. It also has a nice large trunk. It has plenty of passing power, but I am disappointed with its gas mileage. Also it Uses a lot of oil. Unfortunately, this car was not all that reliable. The alternator and water pump went out at around 45,000 miles followed by assortment of other parts which failed way before you might expect. The susupension was SUPER SOFT. The car would wallow with the slightest bump.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale is offered in the following submodels: Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan. Available styles include Special Edition 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, LSS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale?

