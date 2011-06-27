I bought my '94 Olds 88 for $2500 from a dealership. It was cheap because it had $150,000 miles on it. However I could tell it had been well cared for and it ran like a new car. Well one year and 15,000 miles later, it still runs like new. I've had zero mechanical problems. The paint is flaking on trunk pretty bad, but nothing I can't live with. The 3800 is a great motor with a lot of pull. And I have never driven (or ridden in) a more comfortable car! I would buy another in a second!

