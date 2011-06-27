1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Review
Other years
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag is housed in a new dashboard featuring more compact layout and new four-spoke steering wheel. Grille is body-color. Headlamps and turn signals are restyled. Traction control system can now reduce engine power as well as apply brakes to slipping wheel. New Special Edition model is available.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MBowen574,05/06/2002
Wonderful car, luxurious, cheap to run, great name, good warranty for the day, reliable.
Pat Morgan,04/06/2010
Owning this car has been a privilege we have loved this car, it has been unbelievable, we have got as much as 30 miles to the gallon of gas with it, we haven't driven it much lately because of the bad winter we had. Big trunk comfort, gas miles great, great CAR!
SPeck,07/26/2002
I bought my '94 Olds 88 for $2500 from a dealership. It was cheap because it had $150,000 miles on it. However I could tell it had been well cared for and it ran like a new car. Well one year and 15,000 miles later, it still runs like new. I've had zero mechanical problems. The paint is flaking on trunk pretty bad, but nothing I can't live with. The 3800 is a great motor with a lot of pull. And I have never driven (or ridden in) a more comfortable car! I would buy another in a second!
Mike Munson,03/28/2006
This car has plenty of interior space in both the front and back, lots of headroom, comfortable seats, and good visability. It also has a nice large trunk. It has plenty of passing power, but I am disappointed with its gas mileage. Also it Uses a lot of oil. Unfortunately, this car was not all that reliable. The alternator and water pump went out at around 45,000 miles followed by assortment of other parts which failed way before you might expect. The susupension was SUPER SOFT. The car would wallow with the slightest bump.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
