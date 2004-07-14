Used 1999 Oldsmobile LSS
- Clean, Euro styling, roomy interior, optional supercharged engine.
- Aging design, lack of curb appeal.
Vehicle overview
Since 1992, the Oldsmobile LSS has been one of our favorites. It features Euro-chic styling, a stout suspension, loads of equipment and enough room to take the family to Disney World or on your own little version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride along mountain two-lanes. The only shortcoming the LSS suffers is a dose of somewhat nose-heavy handling.
For 1999, Oldsmobile leaves well enough alone, merely shuffling the color choice deck and upgrading the standard audio system. But that's all right, because some minor improving was done last year, including a revised antilock braking system, a new electrochromic rearview mirror, and a better-performing drive axle ratio on models with the normally-aspirated V6 engine.
The interior of the LSS is an ergonomic delight and aesthetic triumph. Add ample room for four (five if need be), standard dual airbags, ABS and traction control, and the LSS provides everything closet enthusiasts will require for safe, speedy driving. Our single interior complaint is with the front quarter windows, which can be distracting while driving.
Externally, the LSS certainly provides the requisite subdued sheetmetal that all stealth sedans must possess to avoid detection by law-enforcement authorities. But so subdued is the styling that the car projects little in the way of personality, unlike its more expensive and expressive stablemate, the Aurora.
Standard equipment on the full-featured LSS also includes leather seats, daytime running lights and the Twilight Sentinel automatic headlamp control system. Chrome wheels, a power sunroof and an award-winning, 240-horsepower supercharged 3.8-liter V6 are the only options on the LSS.
Compare the LSS to the Aurora. It's not as good-looking, but it weighs a whopping 600 pounds less, has more interior room, gets better gas mileage, goes and handles better, and is a year's tuition cheaper. So tell us again why you'd buy the Aurora over the LSS?
1999 Highlights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Found out why car was crapping out all of the Fuel Injectors. It was Gasohol that was causing all the problems. Replace Injectors, then a month or two later a different one or the same one would go out again! Techs could not figure it out. It cost us over $700 for 3 new injectors and 2 of them replaced again within their warranty period. One Tech said maybe your getting bad gas if your getting it mainly at one station. I said no, we get it all over but maybe you hit on something, maybe it's the gas as we use gasohol most all the time. Stopped it and the Olds runs fine! On a trip we had to fill up with Gasohol once and it ran rough, put in a can of SeaFoam & cleared it up.
My 1999 Oldsmobile LSS presently has 140,000 miles and runs and looks like new, does not burn oil, I have used Mobil 1 for past year. It sits in the driveway year around, and starts every time all winter long. The only problem we have had is the fuel injectors going bad, 4 so far, randomly go out, we should of had them all replaced at once but could not afford it at the time. The fuel regulator was recalled & replaced (freebie by GM) and driver's side window switch controller. Extremely dependable and A/C and surround sound stereo will blast you out of the car.
I am in sales and have owned many vehicles in the last 35yrs. I drive 40000 miles a year so I know a little about cars. This by far has been the best car I have ever owned. Only repairs have been a brake job at 50000 and then again at 100000. I get 25 to 29 miles/ gallon. It has air ride for heavy loads. This is my 3rd one and I would buy another if they hadn't stopped building them. I guess they were too reliable and they couldn't make any money off repairs.
Awesome car to drive, very fun. Handles very well. Very comparable to the STS Cadiliac, with a few less options.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|4dr Sedan w/Supercharger
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
