Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Torrent 4dr SUV AWD (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,603
|$3,125
|$3,416
|Clean
|$2,435
|$2,919
|$3,187
|Average
|$2,100
|$2,508
|$2,729
|Rough
|$1,764
|$2,096
|$2,271
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,320
|$4,501
|$5,150
|Clean
|$3,106
|$4,204
|$4,805
|Average
|$2,678
|$3,612
|$4,115
|Rough
|$2,250
|$3,019
|$3,425
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac Torrent GXP 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,953
|$3,313
|$3,516
|Clean
|$2,763
|$3,095
|$3,280
|Average
|$2,382
|$2,659
|$2,809
|Rough
|$2,001
|$2,223
|$2,338