Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,432
|$8,466
|$10,111
|Clean
|$4,797
|$7,497
|$8,958
|Average
|$3,528
|$5,558
|$6,652
|Rough
|$2,258
|$3,620
|$4,346
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,697
|$2,924
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,590
|$3,180
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,920
|$2,361
|Rough
|$705
|$1,251
|$1,543
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,877
|$2,137
|$2,283
|Clean
|$1,658
|$1,892
|$2,023
|Average
|$1,219
|$1,403
|$1,502
|Rough
|$780
|$914
|$981
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,370
|$8,903
|$10,816
|Clean
|$4,743
|$7,884
|$9,583
|Average
|$3,488
|$5,846
|$7,116
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,807
|$4,649
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,664
|$3,820
|$4,449
|Clean
|$2,353
|$3,383
|$3,942
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,508
|$2,927
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,634
|$1,912
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,857
|$4,490
|Clean
|$2,380
|$3,416
|$3,978
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,532
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,649
|$1,930