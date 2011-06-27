Estimated values
2008 Pontiac G5 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,317
|$2,552
|Clean
|$1,726
|$2,119
|$2,335
|Average
|$1,393
|$1,724
|$1,903
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,328
|$1,470
Estimated values
2008 Pontiac G5 GT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,499
|$3,083
|$3,404
|Clean
|$2,279
|$2,820
|$3,115
|Average
|$1,839
|$2,293
|$2,538
|Rough
|$1,399
|$1,767
|$1,961