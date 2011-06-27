Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$2,413
|$2,712
|Clean
|$1,708
|$2,226
|$2,502
|Average
|$1,421
|$1,851
|$2,083
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,477
|$1,664
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Value Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,374
|$2,700
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,190
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,353
|$1,822
|$2,074
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,453
|$1,657
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,294
|$2,602
|$2,763
|Clean
|$2,117
|$2,400
|$2,550
|Average
|$1,761
|$1,996
|$2,123
|Rough
|$1,406
|$1,592
|$1,696
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$2,330
|$2,662
|Clean
|$1,573
|$2,149
|$2,457
|Average
|$1,309
|$1,787
|$2,046
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,426
|$1,634
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,890
|$2,468
|$2,776
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,276
|$2,562
|Average
|$1,451
|$1,893
|$2,133
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,510
|$1,704
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,511
|$2,805
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,316
|$2,588
|Average
|$1,504
|$1,927
|$2,155
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,537
|$1,722
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,708
|$2,277
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,100
|$2,381
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,747
|$1,983
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,394
|$1,584