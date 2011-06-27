  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,851$2,413$2,712
Clean$1,708$2,226$2,502
Average$1,421$1,851$2,083
Rough$1,135$1,477$1,664
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,294$2,602$2,763
Clean$2,117$2,400$2,550
Average$1,761$1,996$2,123
Rough$1,406$1,592$1,696
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,705$2,330$2,662
Clean$1,573$2,149$2,457
Average$1,309$1,787$2,046
Rough$1,045$1,426$1,634
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,890$2,468$2,776
Clean$1,744$2,276$2,562
Average$1,451$1,893$2,133
Rough$1,158$1,510$1,704
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,960$2,511$2,805
Clean$1,808$2,316$2,588
Average$1,504$1,927$2,155
Rough$1,201$1,537$1,722
Estimated values
2003 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,708$2,277$2,581
Clean$1,576$2,100$2,381
Average$1,312$1,747$1,983
Rough$1,047$1,394$1,584
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Pontiac Montana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Pontiac Montana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,573 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,149 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Montana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2003 Pontiac Montana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Pontiac Montana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Pontiac Montana and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2003 Pontiac Montana ranges from $1,045 to $2,662, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2003 Pontiac Montana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.