Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,331
|$2,975
|$3,315
|Clean
|$2,067
|$2,644
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,539
|$1,982
|$2,221
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,319
|$1,491
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,111
|$2,844
|$3,230
|Clean
|$1,872
|$2,527
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,394
|$1,894
|$2,164
|Rough
|$916
|$1,261
|$1,453
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$3,122
|$3,392
|Clean
|$2,315
|$2,775
|$3,019
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,080
|$2,272
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,385
|$1,526