Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,194
|$30,005
|$33,962
|Clean
|$20,743
|$26,893
|$30,397
|Average
|$15,841
|$20,668
|$23,268
|Rough
|$10,939
|$14,444
|$16,139
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,727
|$26,815
|$30,351
|Clean
|$18,537
|$24,034
|$27,166
|Average
|$14,156
|$18,471
|$20,794
|Rough
|$9,775
|$12,908
|$14,423
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,881
|$42,538
|$48,148
|Clean
|$29,406
|$38,126
|$43,095
|Average
|$22,457
|$29,302
|$32,987
|Rough
|$15,507
|$20,477
|$22,880
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,348
|$23,737
|$26,869
|Clean
|$16,409
|$21,275
|$24,048
|Average
|$12,531
|$16,351
|$18,408
|Rough
|$8,653
|$11,427
|$12,768
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,023
|$27,196
|$30,784
|Clean
|$18,802
|$24,376
|$27,553
|Average
|$14,358
|$18,734
|$21,091
|Rough
|$9,915
|$13,092
|$14,629
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,568
|$38,251
|$43,296
|Clean
|$26,443
|$34,283
|$38,751
|Average
|$20,194
|$26,348
|$29,663
|Rough
|$13,945
|$18,413
|$20,574
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Targa Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,761
|$25,565
|$28,936
|Clean
|$17,673
|$22,913
|$25,899
|Average
|$13,496
|$17,610
|$19,825
|Rough
|$9,320
|$12,306
|$13,751
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,717
|$22,920
|$25,944
|Clean
|$15,845
|$20,543
|$23,221
|Average
|$12,100
|$15,788
|$17,775
|Rough
|$8,356
|$11,033
|$12,329
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,090
|$38,927
|$44,061
|Clean
|$26,911
|$34,890
|$39,437
|Average
|$20,551
|$26,814
|$30,187
|Rough
|$14,191
|$18,739
|$20,938
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,072
|$32,436
|$36,714
|Clean
|$22,423
|$29,071
|$32,861
|Average
|$17,124
|$22,343
|$25,154
|Rough
|$11,824
|$15,614
|$17,447