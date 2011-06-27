  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2003 Porsche 911
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,194$30,005$33,962
Clean$20,743$26,893$30,397
Average$15,841$20,668$23,268
Rough$10,939$14,444$16,139
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,727$26,815$30,351
Clean$18,537$24,034$27,166
Average$14,156$18,471$20,794
Rough$9,775$12,908$14,423
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,881$42,538$48,148
Clean$29,406$38,126$43,095
Average$22,457$29,302$32,987
Rough$15,507$20,477$22,880
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,348$23,737$26,869
Clean$16,409$21,275$24,048
Average$12,531$16,351$18,408
Rough$8,653$11,427$12,768
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,023$27,196$30,784
Clean$18,802$24,376$27,553
Average$14,358$18,734$21,091
Rough$9,915$13,092$14,629
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,568$38,251$43,296
Clean$26,443$34,283$38,751
Average$20,194$26,348$29,663
Rough$13,945$18,413$20,574
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Targa Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,761$25,565$28,936
Clean$17,673$22,913$25,899
Average$13,496$17,610$19,825
Rough$9,320$12,306$13,751
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,717$22,920$25,944
Clean$15,845$20,543$23,221
Average$12,100$15,788$17,775
Rough$8,356$11,033$12,329
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,090$38,927$44,061
Clean$26,911$34,890$39,437
Average$20,551$26,814$30,187
Rough$14,191$18,739$20,938
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,072$32,436$36,714
Clean$22,423$29,071$32,861
Average$17,124$22,343$25,154
Rough$11,824$15,614$17,447
Sell my 2003 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,893 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,893 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,743 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,893 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Porsche 911 ranges from $10,939 to $33,962, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.