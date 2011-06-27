Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$721
|$1,337
|$1,674
|Clean
|$631
|$1,173
|$1,469
|Average
|$452
|$847
|$1,060
|Rough
|$273
|$521
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$713
|$1,334
|$1,674
|Clean
|$624
|$1,171
|$1,469
|Average
|$447
|$845
|$1,060
|Rough
|$270
|$519
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,318
|$1,674
|Clean
|$587
|$1,157
|$1,469
|Average
|$420
|$835
|$1,060
|Rough
|$254
|$513
|$651
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$649
|$1,312
|$1,674
|Clean
|$569
|$1,151
|$1,469
|Average
|$407
|$831
|$1,060
|Rough
|$246
|$511
|$651