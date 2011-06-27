Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,738
|$41,197
|$45,801
|Clean
|$30,011
|$37,756
|$41,960
|Average
|$24,557
|$30,876
|$34,278
|Rough
|$19,103
|$23,995
|$26,596
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,652
|$33,538
|$37,288
|Clean
|$24,432
|$30,737
|$34,161
|Average
|$19,992
|$25,136
|$27,906
|Rough
|$15,552
|$19,534
|$21,652
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,771
|$34,947
|$38,853
|Clean
|$25,458
|$32,029
|$35,595
|Average
|$20,832
|$26,192
|$29,078
|Rough
|$16,205
|$20,355
|$22,561
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,238
|$38,050
|$42,304
|Clean
|$27,719
|$34,873
|$38,756
|Average
|$22,682
|$28,518
|$31,661
|Rough
|$17,644
|$22,162
|$24,565
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,387
|$33,204
|$36,916
|Clean
|$24,189
|$30,431
|$33,820
|Average
|$19,793
|$24,885
|$27,628
|Rough
|$15,397
|$19,340
|$21,436
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,693
|$42,399
|$47,138
|Clean
|$30,887
|$38,859
|$43,185
|Average
|$25,274
|$31,777
|$35,279
|Rough
|$19,661
|$24,695
|$27,372
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,829
|$38,794
|$43,131
|Clean
|$28,261
|$35,554
|$39,513
|Average
|$23,125
|$29,075
|$32,279
|Rough
|$17,989
|$22,595
|$25,045
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,119
|$39,159
|$43,537
|Clean
|$28,527
|$35,889
|$39,886
|Average
|$23,343
|$29,349
|$32,583
|Rough
|$18,158
|$22,808
|$25,281
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,364
|$34,433
|$38,283
|Clean
|$25,085
|$31,558
|$35,072
|Average
|$20,526
|$25,807
|$28,651
|Rough
|$15,968
|$20,056
|$22,230
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,717
|$38,653
|$42,974
|Clean
|$28,159
|$35,425
|$39,370
|Average
|$23,041
|$28,969
|$32,162
|Rough
|$17,924
|$22,513
|$24,954
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,244
|$39,316
|$43,711
|Clean
|$28,641
|$36,033
|$40,045
|Average
|$23,436
|$29,466
|$32,714
|Rough
|$18,231
|$22,899
|$25,382
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,883
|$67,701
|$73,067
|Clean
|$53,061
|$62,047
|$66,940
|Average
|$43,418
|$50,739
|$54,684
|Rough
|$33,776
|$39,432
|$42,429