2007 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,738$41,197$45,801
Clean$30,011$37,756$41,960
Average$24,557$30,876$34,278
Rough$19,103$23,995$26,596
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,652$33,538$37,288
Clean$24,432$30,737$34,161
Average$19,992$25,136$27,906
Rough$15,552$19,534$21,652
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,771$34,947$38,853
Clean$25,458$32,029$35,595
Average$20,832$26,192$29,078
Rough$16,205$20,355$22,561
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,238$38,050$42,304
Clean$27,719$34,873$38,756
Average$22,682$28,518$31,661
Rough$17,644$22,162$24,565
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,387$33,204$36,916
Clean$24,189$30,431$33,820
Average$19,793$24,885$27,628
Rough$15,397$19,340$21,436
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,693$42,399$47,138
Clean$30,887$38,859$43,185
Average$25,274$31,777$35,279
Rough$19,661$24,695$27,372
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,829$38,794$43,131
Clean$28,261$35,554$39,513
Average$23,125$29,075$32,279
Rough$17,989$22,595$25,045
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,119$39,159$43,537
Clean$28,527$35,889$39,886
Average$23,343$29,349$32,583
Rough$18,158$22,808$25,281
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,364$34,433$38,283
Clean$25,085$31,558$35,072
Average$20,526$25,807$28,651
Rough$15,968$20,056$22,230
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,717$38,653$42,974
Clean$28,159$35,425$39,370
Average$23,041$28,969$32,162
Rough$17,924$22,513$24,954
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,244$39,316$43,711
Clean$28,641$36,033$40,045
Average$23,436$29,466$32,714
Rough$18,231$22,899$25,382
Estimated values
2007 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,883$67,701$73,067
Clean$53,061$62,047$66,940
Average$43,418$50,739$54,684
Rough$33,776$39,432$42,429
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,431 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Porsche 911 ranges from $15,397 to $36,916, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.