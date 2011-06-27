  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,639$62,382$70,329
Clean$46,995$57,955$65,092
Average$39,706$49,101$54,617
Rough$32,418$40,247$44,141
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,253$37,268$42,017
Clean$28,076$34,623$38,888
Average$23,722$29,333$32,630
Rough$19,367$24,044$26,372
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,034$40,693$45,878
Clean$30,657$37,805$42,462
Average$25,902$32,029$35,628
Rough$21,148$26,254$28,795
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,895$40,521$45,686
Clean$30,528$37,645$42,283
Average$25,793$31,894$35,479
Rough$21,059$26,143$28,674
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,230$44,630$50,318
Clean$33,623$41,463$46,571
Average$28,408$35,129$39,076
Rough$23,194$28,794$31,582
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,274$36,061$40,657
Clean$27,167$33,502$37,629
Average$22,954$28,384$31,573
Rough$18,741$23,265$25,518
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,061$44,422$50,083
Clean$33,466$41,270$46,353
Average$28,276$34,965$38,894
Rough$23,085$28,660$31,434
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,113$37,095$41,822
Clean$27,946$34,462$38,707
Average$23,612$29,197$32,478
Rough$19,278$23,932$26,249
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,251$68,063$76,735
Clean$51,275$63,232$71,021
Average$43,323$53,572$59,591
Rough$35,370$43,912$48,162
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,738$42,793$48,246
Clean$32,238$39,756$44,653
Average$27,238$33,682$37,467
Rough$22,239$27,608$30,281
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,478$48,632$54,829
Clean$36,637$45,181$50,746
Average$30,955$38,278$42,579
Rough$25,273$31,376$34,413
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,267$49,603$55,924
Clean$37,369$46,083$51,759
Average$31,573$39,043$43,429
Rough$25,778$32,002$35,100
FAQ

The value of a used 2009 Porsche 911 ranges from $18,741 to $40,657, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.