Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,639
|$62,382
|$70,329
|Clean
|$46,995
|$57,955
|$65,092
|Average
|$39,706
|$49,101
|$54,617
|Rough
|$32,418
|$40,247
|$44,141
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,253
|$37,268
|$42,017
|Clean
|$28,076
|$34,623
|$38,888
|Average
|$23,722
|$29,333
|$32,630
|Rough
|$19,367
|$24,044
|$26,372
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,034
|$40,693
|$45,878
|Clean
|$30,657
|$37,805
|$42,462
|Average
|$25,902
|$32,029
|$35,628
|Rough
|$21,148
|$26,254
|$28,795
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,895
|$40,521
|$45,686
|Clean
|$30,528
|$37,645
|$42,283
|Average
|$25,793
|$31,894
|$35,479
|Rough
|$21,059
|$26,143
|$28,674
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,230
|$44,630
|$50,318
|Clean
|$33,623
|$41,463
|$46,571
|Average
|$28,408
|$35,129
|$39,076
|Rough
|$23,194
|$28,794
|$31,582
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,274
|$36,061
|$40,657
|Clean
|$27,167
|$33,502
|$37,629
|Average
|$22,954
|$28,384
|$31,573
|Rough
|$18,741
|$23,265
|$25,518
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,061
|$44,422
|$50,083
|Clean
|$33,466
|$41,270
|$46,353
|Average
|$28,276
|$34,965
|$38,894
|Rough
|$23,085
|$28,660
|$31,434
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,113
|$37,095
|$41,822
|Clean
|$27,946
|$34,462
|$38,707
|Average
|$23,612
|$29,197
|$32,478
|Rough
|$19,278
|$23,932
|$26,249
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,251
|$68,063
|$76,735
|Clean
|$51,275
|$63,232
|$71,021
|Average
|$43,323
|$53,572
|$59,591
|Rough
|$35,370
|$43,912
|$48,162
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,738
|$42,793
|$48,246
|Clean
|$32,238
|$39,756
|$44,653
|Average
|$27,238
|$33,682
|$37,467
|Rough
|$22,239
|$27,608
|$30,281
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,478
|$48,632
|$54,829
|Clean
|$36,637
|$45,181
|$50,746
|Average
|$30,955
|$38,278
|$42,579
|Rough
|$25,273
|$31,376
|$34,413
Estimated values
2009 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,267
|$49,603
|$55,924
|Clean
|$37,369
|$46,083
|$51,759
|Average
|$31,573
|$39,043
|$43,429
|Rough
|$25,778
|$32,002
|$35,100