  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2017 Porsche 911
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,069$62,985$69,477
Clean$55,572$61,358$67,604
Average$52,577$58,104$63,857
Rough$49,582$54,849$60,111
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$73,291$80,888$89,226
Clean$71,368$78,799$86,820
Average$67,521$74,619$82,009
Rough$63,675$70,440$77,197
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$63,869$70,491$77,756
Clean$62,194$68,670$75,659
Average$58,842$65,028$71,467
Rough$55,490$61,385$67,274
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$57,530$63,495$70,038
Clean$56,021$61,854$68,150
Average$53,002$58,574$64,373
Rough$49,983$55,293$60,597
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,397$76,591$84,485
Clean$67,576$74,612$82,207
Average$63,934$70,655$77,651
Rough$60,292$66,697$73,096
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$98,153$100,136$102,711
Clean$95,578$97,549$99,942
Average$90,427$92,375$94,403
Rough$85,276$87,201$88,865
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$110,761$122,342$135,044
Clean$107,855$119,182$131,403
Average$102,042$112,861$124,121
Rough$96,230$106,539$116,839
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,075$67,408$74,354
Clean$59,473$65,666$72,349
Average$56,268$62,183$68,340
Rough$53,063$58,700$64,330
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$97,942$108,183$119,414
Clean$95,372$105,388$116,195
Average$90,232$99,798$109,755
Rough$85,093$94,209$103,316
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$84,529$86,262$88,507
Clean$82,311$84,034$86,120
Average$77,875$79,577$81,348
Rough$73,439$75,120$76,575
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,372$74,417$82,142
Clean$65,605$72,494$79,928
Average$62,069$68,649$75,498
Rough$58,534$64,804$71,069
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$78,899$87,079$96,053
Clean$76,829$84,829$93,464
Average$72,689$80,330$88,284
Rough$68,548$75,830$83,105
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$113,731$125,623$138,665
Clean$110,747$122,378$134,927
Average$104,779$115,887$127,450
Rough$98,810$109,396$119,972
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$105,566$116,518$128,532
Clean$102,796$113,508$125,067
Average$97,256$107,487$118,136
Rough$91,716$101,467$111,206
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$85,314$86,940$89,077
Clean$83,075$84,694$86,676
Average$78,598$80,202$81,872
Rough$74,121$75,709$77,069
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$76,473$84,463$93,227
Clean$74,466$82,281$90,714
Average$70,453$77,917$85,687
Rough$66,440$73,553$80,659
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,798$75,991$83,880
Clean$66,992$74,028$81,619
Average$63,382$70,102$77,096
Rough$59,772$66,175$72,572
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,120$70,767$78,061
Clean$62,438$68,939$75,956
Average$59,073$65,282$71,747
Rough$55,708$61,626$67,538
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$91,806$93,679$96,106
Clean$89,397$91,259$93,515
Average$84,580$86,418$88,332
Rough$79,762$81,578$83,150
Sell my 2017 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $56,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $61,854 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $56,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $61,854 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $56,021 for one in "Clean" condition and about $61,854 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Porsche 911 ranges from $49,983 to $70,038, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.