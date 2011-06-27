Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,069
|$62,985
|$69,477
|Clean
|$55,572
|$61,358
|$67,604
|Average
|$52,577
|$58,104
|$63,857
|Rough
|$49,582
|$54,849
|$60,111
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,291
|$80,888
|$89,226
|Clean
|$71,368
|$78,799
|$86,820
|Average
|$67,521
|$74,619
|$82,009
|Rough
|$63,675
|$70,440
|$77,197
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,869
|$70,491
|$77,756
|Clean
|$62,194
|$68,670
|$75,659
|Average
|$58,842
|$65,028
|$71,467
|Rough
|$55,490
|$61,385
|$67,274
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,530
|$63,495
|$70,038
|Clean
|$56,021
|$61,854
|$68,150
|Average
|$53,002
|$58,574
|$64,373
|Rough
|$49,983
|$55,293
|$60,597
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,397
|$76,591
|$84,485
|Clean
|$67,576
|$74,612
|$82,207
|Average
|$63,934
|$70,655
|$77,651
|Rough
|$60,292
|$66,697
|$73,096
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$98,153
|$100,136
|$102,711
|Clean
|$95,578
|$97,549
|$99,942
|Average
|$90,427
|$92,375
|$94,403
|Rough
|$85,276
|$87,201
|$88,865
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$110,761
|$122,342
|$135,044
|Clean
|$107,855
|$119,182
|$131,403
|Average
|$102,042
|$112,861
|$124,121
|Rough
|$96,230
|$106,539
|$116,839
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,075
|$67,408
|$74,354
|Clean
|$59,473
|$65,666
|$72,349
|Average
|$56,268
|$62,183
|$68,340
|Rough
|$53,063
|$58,700
|$64,330
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$97,942
|$108,183
|$119,414
|Clean
|$95,372
|$105,388
|$116,195
|Average
|$90,232
|$99,798
|$109,755
|Rough
|$85,093
|$94,209
|$103,316
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,529
|$86,262
|$88,507
|Clean
|$82,311
|$84,034
|$86,120
|Average
|$77,875
|$79,577
|$81,348
|Rough
|$73,439
|$75,120
|$76,575
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,372
|$74,417
|$82,142
|Clean
|$65,605
|$72,494
|$79,928
|Average
|$62,069
|$68,649
|$75,498
|Rough
|$58,534
|$64,804
|$71,069
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$78,899
|$87,079
|$96,053
|Clean
|$76,829
|$84,829
|$93,464
|Average
|$72,689
|$80,330
|$88,284
|Rough
|$68,548
|$75,830
|$83,105
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$113,731
|$125,623
|$138,665
|Clean
|$110,747
|$122,378
|$134,927
|Average
|$104,779
|$115,887
|$127,450
|Rough
|$98,810
|$109,396
|$119,972
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$105,566
|$116,518
|$128,532
|Clean
|$102,796
|$113,508
|$125,067
|Average
|$97,256
|$107,487
|$118,136
|Rough
|$91,716
|$101,467
|$111,206
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$85,314
|$86,940
|$89,077
|Clean
|$83,075
|$84,694
|$86,676
|Average
|$78,598
|$80,202
|$81,872
|Rough
|$74,121
|$75,709
|$77,069
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,473
|$84,463
|$93,227
|Clean
|$74,466
|$82,281
|$90,714
|Average
|$70,453
|$77,917
|$85,687
|Rough
|$66,440
|$73,553
|$80,659
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,798
|$75,991
|$83,880
|Clean
|$66,992
|$74,028
|$81,619
|Average
|$63,382
|$70,102
|$77,096
|Rough
|$59,772
|$66,175
|$72,572
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,120
|$70,767
|$78,061
|Clean
|$62,438
|$68,939
|$75,956
|Average
|$59,073
|$65,282
|$71,747
|Rough
|$55,708
|$61,626
|$67,538
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,806
|$93,679
|$96,106
|Clean
|$89,397
|$91,259
|$93,515
|Average
|$84,580
|$86,418
|$88,332
|Rough
|$79,762
|$81,578
|$83,150