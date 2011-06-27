Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,103
|$2,704
|$3,043
|Clean
|$1,965
|$2,524
|$2,837
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,166
|$2,426
|Rough
|$1,410
|$1,808
|$2,014
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$2,661
|$2,984
|Clean
|$1,952
|$2,485
|$2,782
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,132
|$2,379
|Rough
|$1,401
|$1,780
|$1,976
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$2,581
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,850
|$2,410
|$2,723
|Average
|$1,588
|$2,068
|$2,328
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,727
|$1,933
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,663
|$2,895
|$3,035
|Clean
|$2,487
|$2,703
|$2,830
|Average
|$2,136
|$2,320
|$2,419
|Rough
|$1,785
|$1,936
|$2,009
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$2,644
|$2,951
|Clean
|$1,963
|$2,469
|$2,752
|Average
|$1,685
|$2,119
|$2,353
|Rough
|$1,408
|$1,768
|$1,954
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$2,504
|$2,825
|Clean
|$1,806
|$2,338
|$2,634
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,007
|$2,253
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,675
|$1,871