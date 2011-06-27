  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Montana
  4. Used 2005 Pontiac Montana
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Pontiac Montana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,103$2,704$3,043
Clean$1,965$2,524$2,837
Average$1,687$2,166$2,426
Rough$1,410$1,808$2,014
Sell my 2005 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan AWD w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,090$2,661$2,984
Clean$1,952$2,485$2,782
Average$1,676$2,132$2,379
Rough$1,401$1,780$1,976
Sell my 2005 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SA (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,980$2,581$2,920
Clean$1,850$2,410$2,723
Average$1,588$2,068$2,328
Rough$1,327$1,727$1,933
Sell my 2005 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,663$2,895$3,035
Clean$2,487$2,703$2,830
Average$2,136$2,320$2,419
Rough$1,785$1,936$2,009
Sell my 2005 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$2,644$2,951
Clean$1,963$2,469$2,752
Average$1,685$2,119$2,353
Rough$1,408$1,768$1,954
Sell my 2005 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Montana SV6 4dr Minivan w/1SB (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$2,504$2,825
Clean$1,806$2,338$2,634
Average$1,551$2,007$2,253
Rough$1,296$1,675$1,871
Sell my 2005 Pontiac Montana with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Montana near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Pontiac Montana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Pontiac Montana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Montana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Pontiac Montana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Pontiac Montana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Pontiac Montana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,410 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Pontiac Montana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Pontiac Montana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Pontiac Montana ranges from $1,327 to $2,920, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Pontiac Montana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.