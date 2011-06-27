Estimated values
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,234
|$54,692
|$60,989
|Clean
|$38,389
|$48,692
|$54,326
|Average
|$28,699
|$36,694
|$40,999
|Rough
|$19,010
|$24,695
|$27,672
Estimated values
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,541
|$67,454
|$74,573
|Clean
|$48,429
|$60,054
|$66,425
|Average
|$36,205
|$45,256
|$50,130
|Rough
|$23,981
|$30,457
|$33,835
Estimated values
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,421
|$61,257
|$67,781
|Clean
|$43,883
|$54,538
|$60,375
|Average
|$32,806
|$41,099
|$45,565
|Rough
|$21,730
|$27,659
|$30,754
Estimated values
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,363
|$68,623
|$75,931
|Clean
|$49,159
|$61,095
|$67,635
|Average
|$36,751
|$46,040
|$51,043
|Rough
|$24,343
|$30,985
|$34,452
Estimated values
1998 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,258
|$58,764
|$65,103
|Clean
|$41,962
|$52,318
|$57,990
|Average
|$31,371
|$39,426
|$43,764
|Rough
|$20,779
|$26,534
|$29,539