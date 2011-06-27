Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,556
|$1,891
|Clean
|$831
|$1,366
|$1,659
|Average
|$595
|$986
|$1,197
|Rough
|$359
|$606
|$735
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$990
|$1,598
|$1,933
|Clean
|$867
|$1,403
|$1,696
|Average
|$621
|$1,013
|$1,224
|Rough
|$375
|$622
|$751
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$904
|$1,509
|$1,842
|Clean
|$791
|$1,324
|$1,616
|Average
|$567
|$956
|$1,166
|Rough
|$342
|$588
|$716
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$976
|$1,595
|$1,937
|Clean
|$855
|$1,401
|$1,700
|Average
|$612
|$1,011
|$1,226
|Rough
|$369
|$621
|$753