Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Sunbird SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$638
|$1,364
|$1,753
|Clean
|$563
|$1,205
|$1,550
|Average
|$412
|$888
|$1,146
|Rough
|$261
|$571
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Sunbird GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$733
|$1,398
|$1,753
|Clean
|$646
|$1,235
|$1,550
|Average
|$473
|$910
|$1,146
|Rough
|$300
|$585
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Sunbird SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,418
|$1,753
|Clean
|$700
|$1,253
|$1,550
|Average
|$512
|$924
|$1,146
|Rough
|$324
|$594
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Sunbird LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,367
|$1,753
|Clean
|$568
|$1,208
|$1,550
|Average
|$415
|$890
|$1,146
|Rough
|$263
|$573
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Sunbird SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$693
|$1,383
|$1,753
|Clean
|$611
|$1,222
|$1,550
|Average
|$447
|$901
|$1,146
|Rough
|$283
|$579
|$742
Estimated values
1993 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,365
|$1,753
|Clean
|$565
|$1,206
|$1,550
|Average
|$414
|$889
|$1,146
|Rough
|$262
|$572
|$742