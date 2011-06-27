Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Montana 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$1,926
|$2,195
|Clean
|$1,267
|$1,763
|$2,015
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,436
|$1,654
|Rough
|$798
|$1,110
|$1,294
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,585
|$1,906
|$2,059
|Clean
|$1,451
|$1,745
|$1,890
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,422
|$1,552
|Rough
|$914
|$1,099
|$1,213