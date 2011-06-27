Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,445
|$1,753
|Clean
|$766
|$1,277
|$1,551
|Average
|$561
|$941
|$1,147
|Rough
|$355
|$605
|$742
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Sunbird LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$714
|$1,391
|$1,753
|Clean
|$629
|$1,229
|$1,551
|Average
|$461
|$906
|$1,147
|Rough
|$292
|$583
|$742
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Sunbird SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,386
|$1,753
|Clean
|$618
|$1,225
|$1,551
|Average
|$452
|$903
|$1,147
|Rough
|$286
|$581
|$742
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$709
|$1,389
|$1,753
|Clean
|$625
|$1,228
|$1,551
|Average
|$458
|$905
|$1,147
|Rough
|$290
|$582
|$742