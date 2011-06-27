Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Trans Sport SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$578
|$1,264
|$1,610
|Clean
|$526
|$1,152
|$1,473
|Average
|$424
|$927
|$1,199
|Rough
|$321
|$703
|$925
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Trans Sport 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,253
|$1,610
|Clean
|$497
|$1,142
|$1,473
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$303
|$697
|$925