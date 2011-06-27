Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$1,838
|$2,040
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,621
|$1,799
|Average
|$945
|$1,186
|$1,316
|Rough
|$589
|$752
|$834
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$1,851
|$2,107
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,632
|$1,858
|Average
|$887
|$1,195
|$1,360
|Rough
|$553
|$757
|$862
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,399
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,116
|$2,463
|Average
|$1,079
|$1,548
|$1,802
|Rough
|$672
|$981
|$1,142
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$2,203
|$2,485
|Clean
|$1,496
|$1,943
|$2,191
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,422
|$1,604
|Rough
|$677
|$901
|$1,016
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$1,993
|$2,250
|Clean
|$1,345
|$1,757
|$1,984
|Average
|$977
|$1,286
|$1,452
|Rough
|$609
|$815
|$921