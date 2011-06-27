Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,889
|$38,268
|$43,204
|Clean
|$26,886
|$34,493
|$38,872
|Average
|$20,881
|$26,942
|$30,207
|Rough
|$14,876
|$19,392
|$21,542
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 GT3 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,186
|$32,247
|$36,406
|Clean
|$22,656
|$29,066
|$32,755
|Average
|$17,595
|$22,703
|$25,454
|Rough
|$12,535
|$16,341
|$18,153
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,393
|$37,633
|$42,488
|Clean
|$26,440
|$33,921
|$38,227
|Average
|$20,535
|$26,496
|$29,706
|Rough
|$14,629
|$19,071
|$21,185
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,367
|$41,442
|$46,788
|Clean
|$29,116
|$37,354
|$42,096
|Average
|$22,613
|$29,177
|$32,713
|Rough
|$16,109
|$21,001
|$23,329
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 40th Anniversary Edition Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,149
|$30,919
|$34,908
|Clean
|$21,723
|$27,869
|$31,408
|Average
|$16,871
|$21,769
|$24,407
|Rough
|$12,019
|$15,668
|$17,406
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,616
|$30,236
|$34,137
|Clean
|$21,244
|$27,253
|$30,714
|Average
|$16,499
|$21,288
|$23,868
|Rough
|$11,754
|$15,322
|$17,021
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,258
|$32,339
|$36,510
|Clean
|$22,720
|$29,148
|$32,849
|Average
|$17,645
|$22,768
|$25,527
|Rough
|$12,571
|$16,388
|$18,205