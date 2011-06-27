  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,889$38,268$43,204
Clean$26,886$34,493$38,872
Average$20,881$26,942$30,207
Rough$14,876$19,392$21,542
2004 Porsche 911 GT3 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,186$32,247$36,406
Clean$22,656$29,066$32,755
Average$17,595$22,703$25,454
Rough$12,535$16,341$18,153
2004 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2004 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,393$37,633$42,488
Clean$26,440$33,921$38,227
Average$20,535$26,496$29,706
Rough$14,629$19,071$21,185
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,367$41,442$46,788
Clean$29,116$37,354$42,096
Average$22,613$29,177$32,713
Rough$16,109$21,001$23,329
2004 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 40th Anniversary Edition Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,149$30,919$34,908
Clean$21,723$27,869$31,408
Average$16,871$21,769$24,407
Rough$12,019$15,668$17,406
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,616$30,236$34,137
Clean$21,244$27,253$30,714
Average$16,499$21,288$23,868
Rough$11,754$15,322$17,021
2004 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,258$32,339$36,510
Clean$22,720$29,148$32,849
Average$17,645$22,768$25,527
Rough$12,571$16,388$18,205
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,244 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,253 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,244 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,253 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,244 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,253 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Porsche 911 ranges from $11,754 to $34,137, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.