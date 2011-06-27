Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,699
|$2,037
|Clean
|$939
|$1,501
|$1,802
|Average
|$688
|$1,106
|$1,332
|Rough
|$436
|$712
|$862
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,500
|$1,797
|Clean
|$834
|$1,326
|$1,590
|Average
|$610
|$977
|$1,175
|Rough
|$387
|$629
|$761
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$1,832
|$2,157
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,619
|$1,908
|Average
|$791
|$1,193
|$1,411
|Rough
|$501
|$768
|$913
Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,045
|$1,663
|$1,994
|Clean
|$921
|$1,470
|$1,764
|Average
|$674
|$1,084
|$1,304
|Rough
|$427
|$697
|$844