Used 2000 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

Nissan Pathfinder LE 2000 fishie , 03/25/2015 LE 4dr SUV 4WD 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It's in very good condition despite its lack of check ups when my dad drove it for years (he was always busy) and it's a very solidly built car compared to our other cars. I usually just drive to school, work, and the store with no problems whatsoever. Handles very well, and blessed with the AWD during the winters. Although rusting a bit on the front of the body by the bumpers, those are just external things not so important to me. The gas mileage isn't great, but it's gotten me from point A to B successfully and safely every time, and I'm so glad we've kept it for me to drive. Currently at 140,000 miles, most likely more, and going strong. This thing can run for YEARS! Report Abuse

Would buy another in a heartbeat! kdells , 06/25/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought my beloved pathy used in 2010 with 155kmi on it, had it for 3 yrs till it was totaled in an accident. We were rear-ended @ 50 mph & only had some bad whip-lash. It still drove, stopped & shifted fine after the accident so we drove it home. We brought the mileage up to 203kmi due to frequent trips from upstate NY down to SC & back. Never had ANY problems with it on any of those long trips. It never broke-down on us in 3 years. Only had to do basic maintenance over the years (brakes, oil changes, timing belt etc). Overall, no big complaints that would stop me from buying another. VERY solid & VERY reliable! Money well spent!!! Nissan got it right! Report Abuse

Great SUV azkimo , 02/10/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 with 245000 miles on it for 1700.00. After replacing the cv joints, heater core, front struts, rear shocks, front bearings and front drive shaft bearings, it is like a new car. I would drive it anywhere. Report Abuse

99.5 Pathfinder 217k miles no problems Ryan , 11/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I own the 1999.5 Pathfinder base model XE and it's a great vehicle hands down. Just exceeded 217,000 miles and I've never had a problem - ever. I do take care of it however. I change the oil and rotate the tires every 6k miles. I change the trans. fl. every 33k miles. I replace all seals, the water pump, the oil pump, timing chain, etc. (Nissan's recommended maint.) every 100k miles. I have the brakes checked every 60k miles. The engine still runs like the day I bought it (I've been the only owner). Interior has held up well- but pass. window is real slow. Exterior still looks good- never been garage kept and I hardly ever wash it. For the abuse I've put it through, a great vehicle. Report Abuse