2023 Nissan LEAF S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 LEAF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,800
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe111 MPGe
Total Seating5
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.123/99 MPGe
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe111 MPGe
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.149 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.30
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.8.0 hr.
Battery capacity40 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower147 hp @ 3,283 rpm
Torque236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity999 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Advertisement
Find Deals Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Nissan LEAF®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length176.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.5 in.
Height61.4 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity30.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Angle of approach16.3 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Curb weight3,509 lbs.
Maximum payload999 lbs.
Gross weight4,508 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Super Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Build Your LEAF®
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Nissan
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Steel wheelsyes
Full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Packages
Protection Package +$280
Safety & Security Options
Safety Kit +$100
Interior Options
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Mat +$275
Cargo Organizer +$260
Rear Cupholders and Stash Tray +$120
Kick Plates +$160
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$230
