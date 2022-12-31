2023 Nissan LEAF S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,800
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|111 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|123/99 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|111 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|149 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|30
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|8.0 hr.
|Battery capacity
|40 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 3,283 rpm
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|999 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|176.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.5 in.
|Height
|61.4 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|30.0 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|16.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,509 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|999 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,508 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.3 in.
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel wheels
|yes
|Full wheel covers
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|yes
|Packages
|Protection Package
|+$280
|Safety & Security Options
|Safety Kit
|+$100
|Interior Options
|Floor Mats and Cargo Area Mat
|+$275
|Cargo Organizer
|+$260
|Rear Cupholders and Stash Tray
|+$120
|Kick Plates
|+$160
|USB Charging Cable Set
|+$90
|Exterior Options
|Splash Guards
|+$230
