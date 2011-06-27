  1. Home
1992 Nissan 240SX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Nissan chops the top off the 240SX, adding a convertible to this versatile line of cars. Antilock brakes are made available on the LE model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan 240SX.

5(81%)
4(10%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.7
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 92 240sx
silvia180sx,07/31/2008
Bought the car brand new when it first came out and still have it till this day. Put about 230,000 miles on it about 2 years ago and did a motor swap to sr20det. Best car ever driven in my life. Would never get rid of it. Nissan is releasing there new 240sx in 2010. should be sweet cuz its coming turbo
Can Never Part With It...
kman240,12/22/2009
Bought my 240SX in 1992 brand new and after 17 years it runs like the day I bought it! Now has 250000 km but still doesn't burn a drop of oil. I test drive and rent alot of cars but always am glad to come back to my 240!! Very easy to work on and parts everywhere! The car is very well put together in a common sense kind of way. I will be extremely sad the day I have to part with this fantastic car!!!! I still bet a couple of offers a year to sell it!...Noooo way!!!!
nice
meeeaow,08/26/2003
popular enthusiast car. very reliable, sporty.
My 92 Nissan 240SX
Dr. Vic,06/13/2003
I purchased my 240SX based soley on appearance. I thought "this is one hot looking car". The car was in superior physical and mechanical condition for a car that was 8 years old. The 240 is not the fastest car out there, but one of the best handling cars I know of. Accelerating through the gears is an exhilarating experience, pegging the spedometer happens before you know it. This vehicle outperforms most vehicles on mountain roads due to its exceptional handling characteristics. I have had no incidences of mechanical problems other than normal wear parts and runs as well now, at 165,000 miles, as it did when I bought it with 75,000 miles on it.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Nissan 240SX

