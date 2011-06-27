I purchased my 240SX based soley on appearance. I thought "this is one hot looking car". The car was in superior physical and mechanical condition for a car that was 8 years old. The 240 is not the fastest car out there, but one of the best handling cars I know of. Accelerating through the gears is an exhilarating experience, pegging the spedometer happens before you know it. This vehicle outperforms most vehicles on mountain roads due to its exceptional handling characteristics. I have had no incidences of mechanical problems other than normal wear parts and runs as well now, at 165,000 miles, as it did when I bought it with 75,000 miles on it.

