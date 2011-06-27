1992 Nissan 240SX Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,000 - $6,979
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Nissan chops the top off the 240SX, adding a convertible to this versatile line of cars. Antilock brakes are made available on the LE model.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
silvia180sx,07/31/2008
Bought the car brand new when it first came out and still have it till this day. Put about 230,000 miles on it about 2 years ago and did a motor swap to sr20det. Best car ever driven in my life. Would never get rid of it. Nissan is releasing there new 240sx in 2010. should be sweet cuz its coming turbo
kman240,12/22/2009
Bought my 240SX in 1992 brand new and after 17 years it runs like the day I bought it! Now has 250000 km but still doesn't burn a drop of oil. I test drive and rent alot of cars but always am glad to come back to my 240!! Very easy to work on and parts everywhere! The car is very well put together in a common sense kind of way. I will be extremely sad the day I have to part with this fantastic car!!!! I still bet a couple of offers a year to sell it!...Noooo way!!!!
meeeaow,08/26/2003
popular enthusiast car. very reliable, sporty.
Dr. Vic,06/13/2003
I purchased my 240SX based soley on appearance. I thought "this is one hot looking car". The car was in superior physical and mechanical condition for a car that was 8 years old. The 240 is not the fastest car out there, but one of the best handling cars I know of. Accelerating through the gears is an exhilarating experience, pegging the spedometer happens before you know it. This vehicle outperforms most vehicles on mountain roads due to its exceptional handling characteristics. I have had no incidences of mechanical problems other than normal wear parts and runs as well now, at 165,000 miles, as it did when I bought it with 75,000 miles on it.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
