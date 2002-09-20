Used 1998 Nissan 240SX
Pros & Cons
- The 240SX runs through twisty roads like a slot car.
- Firm suspension easily upset on rough roads. Small cockpit uncomfortable for large drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
In 1990, the Nissan corporate think tank was in high gear, producing some of the most fun-to-drive cars of any carmaker on the planet. In quick succession, Nissan dealers received new model after new model, all of them exhibiting a brash, in-your-face personality and suave good looks. The Nissan 240SX was no exception to the rule. The car was engineered with eager young drivers in mind. To keep the insurance companies at bay, a twin-cam four-cylinder was the sole powerplant available. For tail-out good times, Nissan opted for rear-wheel drive on the 240, and then designed a graceful body that could be had as a coupe or hatchback. Later, a convertible was offered. The 240SX was an instant hit, particularly in hatchback form.
In 1995, Nissan fiddled with the formula. Gone is the popular hatchback. Gone is the convertible. Gone are low prices. Gone is the brash personality. The Nissan 240SX has moved uptown, baby. It retains rear-wheel drive and the twin-cam four. It retains speedy performance. It retains suave good looks. But in trying to become a mini-Infiniti, the Nissan 240SX has lost its magical charm.
This doesn't mean it's a bad car. The Nissan 240SX should do rather well with people who find the more refined Acura Integra GS-R unsatisfactory. Inside, the 240SX displays excellent ergonomics, with rich leather seating surfaces an extra-cost frill. Load on the options, and the 240SX SE approaches 28 grand.
Time for a wake-up call, Nissan. Twenty-eight thousand dollars is an awful lot of green for young people to pay for a car. And for those of us paying off school loans, the new Nissan 200SX, based on the Sentra, is closer to the original 240 in execution and price than this wannabe luxo-coupe.
1998 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the 240SX
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Nissan 240SX.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- driving experience
- appearance
- interior
- ride quality
- value
- dashboard
- spaciousness
- road noise
- handling & steering
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
If RWD is your choice, the 240SX is your number one for excellent handling and awesome power!
this is a true dream car
After several months I decided I know the car well enough to review. I bought the car over 300 miles away, when I say the couple hour trip back was comfortable, I mean it. With this car you do feel the bumps, there is more road feel. This is a sports car, not a luxery car. It's a lot lower than the Pathfinder, and not as smooth over bumps, but definetly more fun, and longer trips feel shorter. It's quick, and there's lots of torque with this motor. Nothing beats the fun of RWD, as for handling, let's just say it's skidpad is equivalent to the 97 BMW M3. A mildly modified SR motor can run mid 13s, that Porsche Carrera, Corvette territory!
Buying a 97 the factory tires had been replaced so me opting for better ones would not really be any suggestion. But when you do put performance tires on this car it handels like it is on rails. If you think the ride is to harsh you are to old and should drive a dangerous, wasteful SUV!
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SE 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LE 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Nissan 240SX a good car?
Is the Nissan 240SX reliable?
Is the 1998 Nissan 240SX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Nissan 240SX?
The least-expensive 1998 Nissan 240SX is the 1998 Nissan 240SX LE 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Nissan 240SX?
More about the 1998 Nissan 240SX
Used 1998 Nissan 240SX Overview
The Used 1998 Nissan 240SX is offered in the following submodels: 240SX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Coupe, and LE 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1998 Nissan 240SX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Nissan 240SX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 240SX 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 240SX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Nissan 240SX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 240SX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1998 Nissan 240SX?
Which 1998 Nissan 240SXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Nissan 240SX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Nissan 240SX.
Can't find a new 1998 Nissan 240SXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan 240SX for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,991.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,842.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1998 Nissan 240SX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related Used 1998 Nissan 240SX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles