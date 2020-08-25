Used 2015 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me

466 listings
Verano Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 466 listings
  • 2015 Buick Verano in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick Verano

    22,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,690

    $2,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    95,867 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,700

    $3,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Verano

    27,682 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $2,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    11,173 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,997

    $2,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group in White
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    77,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $1,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in White
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    64,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano in White
    used

    2015 Buick Verano

    78,743 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    9,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,400

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    33,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,500

    $1,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in White
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    51,833 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,795

    $930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    52,330 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    84,068 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    $469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    30,296 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in White
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Leather Group

    53,375 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $12,988

    $800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Black
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    3,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,903

    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano in Silver
    used

    2015 Buick Verano

    51,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group in Gray
    used

    2015 Buick Verano Convenience Group

    20,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,250

    Details
  • 2015 Buick Verano in White
    used

    2015 Buick Verano

    40,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Verano searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Verano

Read recent reviews for the Buick Verano
Overall Consumer Rating
4.215 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Very quiet, a surprisingly good ride & value
GregR,08/06/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Just under 60,000 miles and we just replaced the original Continental ContiPro tires and in for first alignment. Each time wore evenly and the ride is back to what it was when it was new. Good tires make one heck of a difference. Mileage remains consistent with 33MPG highway and 30+ combo city and driveway. As it's a direct injection engine it's time for a intake valve cleaning, and we'll schedule this next. Interior, paint, and trim holding up well. OEM battery replaced with an AGM battery and it held up well too. No complaints, reliable transportation, easy to maintain, looks good, and mileage remains good. Amazing the value and deal this car is for what it was sold for. People missed a great buy and GM killed off (in the US anyway) a reliable car. Now 50,000 miles and this car has not been in for a single warranty claim. I have owned Chrysler, Jeep, Chevy, Honda, and Acura and every vehicle had at least one warranty service visit. Except my Verano. Very impressed. Mileage remains good, just had the transmission fluid serviced and car shifts like its brand new. Still comfy and enjoying the car. This a sleeper car that really shines. 6,500 on the odometer now and I have to comment how impressed I am with this car. We would have never bought a Buick, but after riding in one, before you buy something else you need to take this for a ride. Easy to get in and out of, comfortable seats, large trunk, lifetime 30MPG per the OnStar app, no issues at all, well laid out interior, nice fit and finish, and the engine and transmission work well together. We have the Leather group and the keyless ignition is awesome. This car is loaded with safety features, and when you compare to other models, and the price, you can no go wrong. Lane assist, forward facing camera, all the airbags, blind spot monitoring, self-dim rear mirror - all for an affordable price. I drive an Acura, a Jeep, Honda Civic, and another GM product, and this car is THE quietest of all of them. Reliability we'll wait and see, but so far not a single warranty claim. We're in for our first oil change in about 2 weeks, complements of Buick. Someone posted there is no back seat room. I'm 6'4" and I don't need the front seat all the way back to be comfortable, and yes, someone can still sit behind me when I'm driving. Sure, I can push the seat all the way back, but it's not needed. This is no large 4-door sedan, so for the size car we're talking about, the interior room is impressive. Don't pass this model up. You will be surprised as we were. (Exterior color is the upgraded White Pearl, with two-tone brown interior).
Report abuse
