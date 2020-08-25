Used 2015 Buick Verano for Sale Near Me
- 22,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,690$2,892 Below Market
- 95,867 miles
$8,700$3,161 Below Market
- 27,682 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,999$2,109 Below Market
- 11,173 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,997$2,231 Below Market
- 77,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$1,632 Below Market
- 64,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,185 Below Market
- 78,743 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 9,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,400$506 Below Market
- 33,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500$1,097 Below Market
- 51,833 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,795$930 Below Market
- 52,330 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,999$1,215 Below Market
- 84,068 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,495$469 Below Market
- 30,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$776 Below Market
- 53,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,988$800 Below Market
- 3,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,903
- 51,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,443 Below Market
- 20,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,250
- 40,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,599
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Verano
Read recent reviews for the Buick Verano
Overall Consumer Rating 4.2 15 Reviews
GregR,08/06/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Just under 60,000 miles and we just replaced the original Continental ContiPro tires and in for first alignment. Each time wore evenly and the ride is back to what it was when it was new. Good tires make one heck of a difference. Mileage remains consistent with 33MPG highway and 30+ combo city and driveway. As it's a direct injection engine it's time for a intake valve cleaning, and we'll schedule this next. Interior, paint, and trim holding up well. OEM battery replaced with an AGM battery and it held up well too. No complaints, reliable transportation, easy to maintain, looks good, and mileage remains good. Amazing the value and deal this car is for what it was sold for. People missed a great buy and GM killed off (in the US anyway) a reliable car. Now 50,000 miles and this car has not been in for a single warranty claim. I have owned Chrysler, Jeep, Chevy, Honda, and Acura and every vehicle had at least one warranty service visit. Except my Verano. Very impressed. Mileage remains good, just had the transmission fluid serviced and car shifts like its brand new. Still comfy and enjoying the car. This a sleeper car that really shines. 6,500 on the odometer now and I have to comment how impressed I am with this car. We would have never bought a Buick, but after riding in one, before you buy something else you need to take this for a ride. Easy to get in and out of, comfortable seats, large trunk, lifetime 30MPG per the OnStar app, no issues at all, well laid out interior, nice fit and finish, and the engine and transmission work well together. We have the Leather group and the keyless ignition is awesome. This car is loaded with safety features, and when you compare to other models, and the price, you can no go wrong. Lane assist, forward facing camera, all the airbags, blind spot monitoring, self-dim rear mirror - all for an affordable price. I drive an Acura, a Jeep, Honda Civic, and another GM product, and this car is THE quietest of all of them. Reliability we'll wait and see, but so far not a single warranty claim. We're in for our first oil change in about 2 weeks, complements of Buick. Someone posted there is no back seat room. I'm 6'4" and I don't need the front seat all the way back to be comfortable, and yes, someone can still sit behind me when I'm driving. Sure, I can push the seat all the way back, but it's not needed. This is no large 4-door sedan, so for the size car we're talking about, the interior room is impressive. Don't pass this model up. You will be surprised as we were. (Exterior color is the upgraded White Pearl, with two-tone brown interior).
