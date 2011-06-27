Wanted to wait until I had some mileage on the car to write a review and here is what I've come up with. Bought the car December of 2009 with 80,000 miles on it and all I had to do was clean it up after it sat for 6-8 months. Since buying it I've had some Minot things go wrong such as: the stock headers blew a weld so I had to put on aftermarket headers that actually came with the car and now since the car sits so low I've ripped up the wiring harness for the exhaust sensors on the bottom. Other than that though the car has been a complete pleasure to drive and extremely reliable and smooth shifting. I will say that they should have put some actual cup holders in it. Besides that. Great.

Read more