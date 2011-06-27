1995 Nissan 240SX Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Totally redesigned, the 240SX loses its hatchback and convertible body styles. Available as a base or SE model, the 240 uses the same engine as the previous-generation model. Dual airbags are standard on the new 240SX as are side door beams that help the car meet federal side-impact standards.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan 240SX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
notloc240sx,11/17/2006
I love my new 240sx it is got a lot of power and it handles well. i plan on fixing it up, maybe turning it into a drift car. If not then i will just street it up.
Sonia Rivas,08/07/2006
I am very happy with my car. The design is beatiful very sporty look yet good to drive 4 people. After 10 years I have found that the paint is still in very good shape. As for mechanical services it has not requered anything mayor other than oil change and new shocks and tires. The 240 is good on gas miles and smooth drive. For all those reasons, I woul buy another 240 if the same model were build next year.My car exterior is in very good shape.
cameron1517,07/04/2012
I've had my 95 nissan 240sx about 2 years now. and its easly my favorit car ive had. i got the car with 190k miles on it. and now has 260k miles on it. and still runs like a champ. ive never had to replace anything on the motor or tranny. which is saying alot since im 22 and drive it like a crazy person most the time lmao. car is soo much fun to drive and even at higher speeds its very controlled and feels great. love the gear box smooth and nicely centered. engine bay has a nice set up very easy to do tune ups. im geting about 30mpg in town and 35 on highway. with my mods.before the mods i was geting about 27 in town and 30 on the highway. taking it easy ont he car.
josh1986,05/19/2010
Wanted to wait until I had some mileage on the car to write a review and here is what I've come up with. Bought the car December of 2009 with 80,000 miles on it and all I had to do was clean it up after it sat for 6-8 months. Since buying it I've had some Minot things go wrong such as: the stock headers blew a weld so I had to put on aftermarket headers that actually came with the car and now since the car sits so low I've ripped up the wiring harness for the exhaust sensors on the bottom. Other than that though the car has been a complete pleasure to drive and extremely reliable and smooth shifting. I will say that they should have put some actual cup holders in it. Besides that. Great.
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
