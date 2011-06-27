1993 Nissan 240SX Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,229 - $7,513
Used 240SX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The luxury-oriented LE is dropped from the 240SX lineup due to poor sales. Don't worry, those with a penchant for leather can still get their kicks in a cowhide-equipped SE model. Half of the 240SXs produced this year have CFC-free air conditioning.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan 240SX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kmcdan777,09/20/2002
I was searching for my ol' Z car from the past and ended up with this beauty! I had a 76 280z and wanted another for the power and reliability and looks. Well, I got all of this and better handling (It is a groove in the road) and a ragtop to boot. This thing performs on the interstate-- 60 to 100 in a flash! It is awesome!
Shawn Gray,11/04/2003
This is a really sporty car. It gets lots of looks and lots of questions. It has good pick up and a realy fun to drive. It corners very well.
lrde,05/24/2004
The vehicle was purchased as a "fun" car and has been great.
greg,04/17/2008
All I have ever had to do is change oil, starter, water pump, etc. Great little car for the money!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Nissan 240SX features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 240SX
Related Used 1993 Nissan 240SX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019