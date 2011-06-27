My first car was a black 1990 model 240SX with the five speed manual transmission. It had 170K miles on it and was twelve years old. I drove the car for five years with minimal repairs. When I sold the car it had $260K miles on it and was in rough shape. It still drove and shifted perfectly, but the headlights would not longer go down, the paint was peeling off the car in chunks, and the seats were comming appart. If I could do things over, I would have kept the car and invested the money I threw away on a newer Hyundai in it.

