1990 Nissan 240SX Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,788 - $6,487
1990 Highlights
After last year's amazing innovations the designers at Nissan decided not to mess with the 240SX, offering a standard power antenna and an upgraded stereo as the only modifications.
jamiedsmith,12/16/2010
My first car was a black 1990 model 240SX with the five speed manual transmission. It had 170K miles on it and was twelve years old. I drove the car for five years with minimal repairs. When I sold the car it had $260K miles on it and was in rough shape. It still drove and shifted perfectly, but the headlights would not longer go down, the paint was peeling off the car in chunks, and the seats were comming appart. If I could do things over, I would have kept the car and invested the money I threw away on a newer Hyundai in it.
Tornado07,04/19/2002
Fun car to drive. Back seat is tight for passengers, able to haul quite a bit with the back seat down. Car hit 120,000 miles and we started to have mechanical problems. Giving it up as it is starting to eat to much into the wallet.
drink,04/21/2002
This car has good torque, a huge array of aftermarket and japanese parts, seats two adults and two children or small adults, gets insanely good mileage (30mpg on the freeway with good driving habits), and handles better than a porsche 944 from the same year. Parts are priced about average, though they can be hard to get out of a junkyard. And the car even looks pretty cool.
Big Ali,05/18/2002
This is my second 1990 240. Its a great car, looks fanastic, drives great and never gives me any problems. I would highly recommend this as a used car buy. Nissan only put 3 valves per cylinder but that lowers your insurance and the performance is still great. Only problem, the radios wear out fast. And I love my dealership (Midway Motors)
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
