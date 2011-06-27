  1. Home
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

After last year's amazing innovations the designers at Nissan decided not to mess with the 240SX, offering a standard power antenna and an upgraded stereo as the only modifications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan 240SX.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All around perfect car...
jamiedsmith,12/16/2010
My first car was a black 1990 model 240SX with the five speed manual transmission. It had 170K miles on it and was twelve years old. I drove the car for five years with minimal repairs. When I sold the car it had $260K miles on it and was in rough shape. It still drove and shifted perfectly, but the headlights would not longer go down, the paint was peeling off the car in chunks, and the seats were comming appart. If I could do things over, I would have kept the car and invested the money I threw away on a newer Hyundai in it.
Overview
Tornado07,04/19/2002
Fun car to drive. Back seat is tight for passengers, able to haul quite a bit with the back seat down. Car hit 120,000 miles and we started to have mechanical problems. Giving it up as it is starting to eat to much into the wallet.
This is the car you've been looking for
drink,04/21/2002
This car has good torque, a huge array of aftermarket and japanese parts, seats two adults and two children or small adults, gets insanely good mileage (30mpg on the freeway with good driving habits), and handles better than a porsche 944 from the same year. Parts are priced about average, though they can be hard to get out of a junkyard. And the car even looks pretty cool.
love it
Big Ali,05/18/2002
This is my second 1990 240. Its a great car, looks fanastic, drives great and never gives me any problems. I would highly recommend this as a used car buy. Nissan only put 3 valves per cylinder but that lowers your insurance and the performance is still great. Only problem, the radios wear out fast. And I love my dealership (Midway Motors)
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
