Estimated values
1992 Nissan 240SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,154
|$5,446
|$7,217
|Clean
|$1,902
|$4,822
|$6,394
|Average
|$1,399
|$3,576
|$4,748
|Rough
|$895
|$2,329
|$3,102
Estimated values
1992 Nissan 240SX LE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$5,468
|$7,352
|Clean
|$1,733
|$4,842
|$6,514
|Average
|$1,274
|$3,590
|$4,837
|Rough
|$815
|$2,338
|$3,160
Estimated values
1992 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,911
|$5,265
|$7,069
|Clean
|$1,688
|$4,662
|$6,263
|Average
|$1,241
|$3,457
|$4,650
|Rough
|$794
|$2,251
|$3,038
Estimated values
1992 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,270
|$5,330
|$6,979
|Clean
|$2,004
|$4,720
|$6,183
|Average
|$1,474
|$3,500
|$4,592
|Rough
|$943
|$2,279
|$3,000
Estimated values
1992 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$5,151
|$6,862
|Clean
|$1,741
|$4,561
|$6,080
|Average
|$1,280
|$3,382
|$4,515
|Rough
|$819
|$2,203
|$2,950
Estimated values
1992 Nissan 240SX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,219
|$5,507
|$7,278
|Clean
|$1,960
|$4,877
|$6,448
|Average
|$1,441
|$3,616
|$4,788
|Rough
|$922
|$2,355
|$3,128