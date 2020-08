Used 2011 Ferrari 599 for Sale Near Me

Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona

2011 FERRARI 599 SA APERTA EXTERIOR COLOR Rosso Corsa INTERIOR COLOR Beige CARPET COLOR Nero 1,888 MILES OPTIONS Red Brake Calipers Carbon Fiber Headlight Bucket Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + Leds Carbon Fibre Central Bridge Carbon Fibre Door Panels Exterior Sill Kick In Carbon Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts Home Link Instrument Panel iPod Connection Front and Rear Parking Sensors Inner Leather Inserts Full Electric Seats Soft Top Colour Coloured Special Stitching

Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

VIN: ZFF72RHA0B0181342

Stock: CN0099

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020