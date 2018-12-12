Used 2011 Ferrari 599 for Sale Near Me
- 2,987 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$645,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO in Bianco Avus with Blu Scuro interior. Options include: Interior in Alcantara Blu Scuro, Black Interior 3D Fabric, Carbon Fiber Door Sill, Carbon Fiber Wheel Cup, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Insert, Aluminum Brake Calipers, Blu Scuro Leather Upholstery, Blu Scuro Rear Shelf, Blu Scuro Upper Dashboard, Blu Mirabeau Racing Livery, Bianco Avus Two Tone Color Painting, White Rev. Counter, Blue Seatbelts, Colored Steering Wheel, Homelink, Cascade Telemati Navigation System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Full Electric Seats, iPod Connection, and Bose Hi-Fi System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF70RCA2B0177029
Stock: O10613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2019
- 1,888 miles
$1,200,000
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2011 FERRARI 599 SA APERTA EXTERIOR COLOR Rosso Corsa INTERIOR COLOR Beige CARPET COLOR Nero 1,888 MILES OPTIONS Red Brake Calipers Carbon Fiber Headlight Bucket Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + Leds Carbon Fibre Central Bridge Carbon Fibre Door Panels Exterior Sill Kick In Carbon Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts Home Link Instrument Panel iPod Connection Front and Rear Parking Sensors Inner Leather Inserts Full Electric Seats Soft Top Colour Coloured Special Stitching - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF72RHA0B0181342
Stock: CN0099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- certified
2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F114,879 miles
$799,900
Ferrari And Maserati of Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
Only 14,879 Miles! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Ferrari 599 S/A Aperta boasts a Gas V12 6.0L/366 engine powering this Other transmission. .* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Ferrari of Salt Lake City located at 543 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF72RHA1B0180054
Stock: CH180054
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 3,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$169,995
Gordon Motor Sports - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF60FCA2A0169781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$229,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 6.0L V12 MPFI DOHC 48V ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 19" Front & 20" Rear Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 8-Way Power Bucket Seats w/Memory, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF60FCA2A0174558
Stock: E133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2017
- 6,584 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Lease
$199,995
Algar Ferrari - Bryn Mawr / Pennsylvania
Algar Ferrari of Philadelphia is excited to present to you this 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB, HGTE shown in Nero over Nero leather interior. In 2007 Ferrari unveiled the 599 GTB which obtained the same engine block and displacement of the Ferrari Enzo. In 2010 Ferrari added the HGTE package which improved handling and includes a modified setup with stiffer springs, antiroll bars, new calibration magna ride shocks, ride height lowered, TCU reprogramming for quicker shifts, 20" inch rims, carbon fiber elements inside and on the exterior, and the exhaust to provide a more thrilling sound under heavy acceleration. The 599 is equipped with a monstrous 6.0L V12 producing 612Hp and 450 lb-ft. of torque. The 599 nomenclature comes from the engines total displacement of 5,999 cc, Gran Tourismo Berlinetta, and the Fiorano test track at the Ferrari Maranello Factory.ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.For further details, please contact our knowledgeable sales staff 610-527-1100. With 45 years serving the needs of discerning clients who share our passion for life's finer things, Algar Ferrari has continually redefined dealer and service excellence.Do you have a car to sell? We are always looking for great cars to replenish our inventory. We both purchase and consign cars. If you're looking to sell your car or collection, we'd be happy to speak with you. Call us at (610) 527-1100 or send pictures and description to sellmycar@AlgarFerrari.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF60FCA3A0170292
Stock: C0036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 30,061 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$132,500
INFINITI of Ontario - Ontario / California
MUST SEE!CLEAN CARFAX, ***NEW CLUTCH***, 599 GTB Fiorano ***HGTE EQUIPPED***, 2D Coupe, 6.0L V12 MPFI DOHC 48V, 6-Speed Manual F1 Paddle Shift, RWD, Nero Daytona Metallic, Nero w/Front 8-Way Power Bucket Seats w/Memory or Full Power Recaro Seats, ABS brakes, Bose Hi-Fi System, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Interior Package 2, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, HGTE (Handling Grand Turismo Evoluzione) Package, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF60FCA7A0171669
Stock: P6685M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2017
- 10,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$139,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A490165643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,476 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$136,900$23,979 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2008 Ferrari 599 GTB FioranoRosso Corsa over Beige Daytona Leather*Clean Carfax Report**Only 8,476 Miles*Factory Options:Carbon Fiber Interior Trim (Originally $5,880)20-Inch Monolitic Wheels (Originally $4,227)Carbon Fiber Full Electric Seats (Originally $3,789)Daytona Style Seats (Originally $3,385)Front & Rear Parking Sensors (Originally $2,126)Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields (Originally $1,776)Brake Calipers in Red (Originally $1,069)Red TachometerVehicle Highlights:6.0 Liter V12 Engine rated at 620 Horsepower6-Speed F1 TransmissionRear Wheel DriveLimited Slip Rear DifferentialBi-Xenon HeadlightsHeated Front SeatsCD PlayerDual Zone Automatic Climate ControlTire Pressure and Temperature Monitoring SystemAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A080157361
Stock: 901129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2018
- 15,901 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$127,995$17,061 Below Market
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 6.0L 12 CYLINDER 12cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed F1 transmission. The vehicle is Black with a NERO interior. - This exceptionally clean 599 is optioned heavily with the following: Scuderia Shields 20 Challenge Stradale Ball Polished Wheels Yellow Brake Calipers Front & Rear Parking Sensors Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's Carbon Fiber Dash Insert Carbon Fiber Door Inserts Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel Full Power Recaro Seats Daytona Style Seats Upgraded Bose HiFi Leather Rear Shelf White Stiching Red Tach This Ferrari like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A180160463
Stock: 60463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 18,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900$256 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is a two-seat grand tourer with a front engine that replaced the 575M Maranello in 2006 as a 2007 model. It was styled by Pininfarina under the direction of Jason Castriota and debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in February 2006. The bodywork features optimized aerodynamics with distinct sail panels flanking the rear window, directing and maximizing air flow to a linear rear nolder. The 599 is named for its total engine displacement 5,999 cc (6.0 L), and the Fiorano Circuit test track used by Ferrari. This black over black interior with white stitching 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano 6.0L V12 MPFI DOHC 48V 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable CD Player, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 8-Way Power Bucket Seats w/Memory, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A680161060
Stock: F1649B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 7,174 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$199,000
Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona
**Additional Photos & Video On Our Website*** 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano 1 of 1 in the world 20 ball polished monolithic wheels Special order two tone interior Front & rear parking sensors Carbon fiber racing seats 6 speed F1 transmission Yellow brake calipers Dual mode exhaust Scuderia shields Red seat Leather headliner Leather rear shelf Aluminum interior trim BOSE premium sound system Power, memory, heated seats Red/Yellow deviated stitching Dual zone automatic climate control And so much more, call today for additional information. Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility View on YouTube - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A080161636
Stock: 829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 13,046 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$157,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is a two-seat grand tourer with a front engine that replaced the 575M Maranello in 2006 as a 2007 model. It was styled by Pininfarina under the direction of Jason Castriota and debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in February 2006. The bodywork features optimized aerodynamics with distinct sail panels flanking the rear window, directing and maximizing air flow to a linear rear nolder. The 599 is named for its total engine displacement 5,999 cc (6.0 L), and the Fiorano Circuit test track used by Ferrari. This gray over beige interior with white stitching 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Base 6.0L V12 MPFI DOHC 48V ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 19" Front & 20" Rear Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Capable CD Player, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 8-Way Power Bucket Seats w/Memory, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A880159844
Stock: F1674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-05-2019
- 15,839 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$155,995
Foley Motorsports - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A480162482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,425 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$107,900
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A180162651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,707 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$124,950
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano has a dependable Gas V12 6.0L/ engine powering this Manual transmission. Xenon auto headlamps w/washers, Window Grid Antenna, Trip computer, Traction control, Side-impact beams. 21 Carfax Service Records. This Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Features the Following Options Security system, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Rear spoiler, Rear bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints, Rain-sensing wipers, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down, Pwr remote trunk/hatch release, Pwr rack- -pinion steering, Pwr locks, Pwr heated mirrors w/tilt-down feature, Passenger-side visor vanity mirror, P305/35ZR20 rear tires, P245/40YR19 front tires. Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano 2dr Cpe Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 21 Service Records. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60AX70155325
Stock: 4031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- 11,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$129,900
Ferrari of San Diego - San Diego / California
FULL CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE! Ferrari of San Diego is proud to present this 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano in Grigio Silverstone with a Cuoio interior. Known as the Gentleman's Ferrari, this 599 has a 6.0 Liter V12 engine that produces 612HP and 448LB-FT of Torque with a 0 to 60 MPH in 3.2 Seconds. Options Include: Exterior Color in (Gray) Grigio Silverstone, Interior Color Cuoio (Saddle), Carpets Color Nero (Black), Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Ceramic Brake System, Daytona Style Seat in Cuoio, Instrument Panel Rev Counter in Giallo (Yellow), I-pod Connection, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with L.E.D Shifting lights, Carbon Fiber Door Panels, Carbon Fiber Center Console, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fiber Door Sills, Leather Headliner in Cuoio, Leather Rear Shelf in Cuoio, Bianco (White) Contrast Stitching throughout, BOSE Hi-Fi Audio System. Comes with 2 Keys, Owners Manual, Battery Maintainer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A470153876
Stock: 153876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- 8,101 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$99,000
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFFC60A070150098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
