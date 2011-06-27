  1. Home
1997 Nissan 240SX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great-looking rear-wheel drive sports coupe.
  • Lacks power and front seat head room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1990, the Nissan corporate think tank was in high gear, producing some of the most fun-to-drive cars of any carmaker on the planet. In quick succession, Nissan dealers received new model after new model, all of them exhibiting a brash, in-your-face personality and suave good looks. The Nissan 240SX was no exception to the rule. The car was engineered with eager young drivers in mind. To keep the insurance companies at bay, a twin-cam four cylinder was the sole powerplant available. For tail-out good times, Nissan opted for rear-wheel drive on the 240, and then designed a graceful body that could be had as a coupe or hatchback. Later, a convertible was offered. The 240SX was an instant hit, particularly in hatchback form.

In 1995, Nissan fiddled with the formula. Gone is the popular hatchback. Gone is the convertible. Gone are low prices. Gone is the brash personality. The Nissan 240SX has moved Uptown, baby. It retains rear-wheel drive and the twin-cam four. It retains speedy performance. It retains suave good looks. But in trying to become a mini Infiniti, the Nissan 240SX has lost its magical charm.

This doesn't mean it's a bad car. The Nissan 240SX should do rather well with people who find the more refined, V6-equipped Mazda MX-6 LS unsatisfactory. Inside, the 240SX displays excellent ergonomics, with rich leather seating surfaces an extra-cost frill. Load on the options, and the 240SX SE approaches $28,000.

Time for a wake-up call, Nissan. Mazda's MX-6 LS V6 performs better, costs appreciably less when fully equipped, and is prettier to look at than the 240SX SE. And for those of us paying off school loans, the new Nissan 200SX, based on the Sentra, is closer to the original 240 in execution and price than this wannabe luxo-coupe.

1997 Highlights

Extensive exterior changes update the look of the 240SX. A luxury model is introduced midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Nissan 240SX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
10 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Used to have a Prelude, now have a 240SX
brady dohrmann,04/15/2002
My previous car was a 1992 Honda Prelude Si, which is a pretty good competitor for this car. The dash is simple and not overstyled (some people may dislike that), the engine it torquey and extremely reliable. The brakes are dissapointing, but they were on the Prelude as well. The engine sound is decent and I love the exhaust sound. Overall build quality is right on par with the Prelude. I autocrossed both cars and the 240SX in addition to being faster in my experience, is a lot more fun to drive. Not only is the car RWD, but it seems to suffer from chronic oversteer - it's great fun! It's an awesome touring coupe.
A Blast
Nismo240sxt,05/02/2002
This car is a blast to drive from just driving daily on the city streets to autocrossing on Sudndays. This is my second 240sx that I have had and I love them!
an enthusiast's car
jmcn,06/16/2002
I've owned an Integra GSR, and a Prelude SH. Both pale in comparison to the 240SX. The 240SX is hands down the most fun to drive of the three. Rear wheel drive and extremely crisp steering combine yielding an extremely fun, agile and responsive handling set-up. The car's my daily- driven race car.
Sweet Car
Jamesj3k,07/16/2003
Hard to find, but very fun to drive. Rescue your 240sx now, they will be classics someday.
See all 10 reviews of the 1997 Nissan 240SX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Nissan 240SX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Nissan 240SX

Used 1997 Nissan 240SX Overview

The Used 1997 Nissan 240SX is offered in the following submodels: 240SX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, LE 2dr Coupe, and SE 2dr Coupe.

