1991 Nissan 240SX Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

More gadgets for the Nissan sport coupe. Four-wheel steering and antilock brakes are the latest additions to Nissan's spry pocket-rocket. The 2.4-liter DOHC inline-four produces 15 more horsepower than last year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan 240SX.

5(65%)
4(32%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 240sx
TvM,10/11/2008
Have had this car for almost a year and been in family brand new. The car has been wrecked 4 times 2 major by previous family members and runs great! I had recently been forced into a curb at 50 mph and was still able to drive the car around town. It flat can take a beating. The thing that really hinders the car is its fuel injectors. I am replacing one at least every 2 months.
240SX - a god among cars
s13garage.com,04/05/2002
The s13 240SX (1989-1994) is easily one of my favorite cars. When taken care of, they will last a very long time. At 150,000 miles I put on an aftermarket turbo charger and the car is still running strong. I put out about 240 HP at the crank, soon to be close to 300 HP. The car has taken all my abuse very well. The handiling is awesome and RWD is great!
my baby car
nifty50,06/28/2009
Being the original owner, I didn't realize when I bought it what a great car this would be! I love the fact that it still looks great & can turn heads. Regular 3000K oil changes & maintenance = few problems. My mechanic wants to buy this car when/if I sell it.
Corner carver
Jonathan,10/29/2005
I highly recommend these cars to anyone looking for a fun, reliable car at a great price. I live in the mountains and enjoy my drive down to work and back up every day. The car handles great and is a joy to push hard through the turns. While the engine could stand a few more HP, the torque is good enough that I can carry plenty of speed without the need to downshift. If you need more power to keep you happy, there is an allmost endless supply of aftermarket parts and turbo kits.
See all 37 reviews of the 1991 Nissan 240SX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Nissan 240SX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Nissan 240SX

Used 1991 Nissan 240SX Overview

The Used 1991 Nissan 240SX is offered in the following submodels: 240SX Hatchback, 240SX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, LE 2dr Hatchback, SE 2dr Coupe, Limited 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and SE 2dr Hatchback.

