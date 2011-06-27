1991 Nissan 240SX Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,787 - $6,483
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
More gadgets for the Nissan sport coupe. Four-wheel steering and antilock brakes are the latest additions to Nissan's spry pocket-rocket. The 2.4-liter DOHC inline-four produces 15 more horsepower than last year.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
TvM,10/11/2008
Have had this car for almost a year and been in family brand new. The car has been wrecked 4 times 2 major by previous family members and runs great! I had recently been forced into a curb at 50 mph and was still able to drive the car around town. It flat can take a beating. The thing that really hinders the car is its fuel injectors. I am replacing one at least every 2 months.
s13garage.com,04/05/2002
The s13 240SX (1989-1994) is easily one of my favorite cars. When taken care of, they will last a very long time. At 150,000 miles I put on an aftermarket turbo charger and the car is still running strong. I put out about 240 HP at the crank, soon to be close to 300 HP. The car has taken all my abuse very well. The handiling is awesome and RWD is great!
nifty50,06/28/2009
Being the original owner, I didn't realize when I bought it what a great car this would be! I love the fact that it still looks great & can turn heads. Regular 3000K oil changes & maintenance = few problems. My mechanic wants to buy this car when/if I sell it.
Jonathan,10/29/2005
I highly recommend these cars to anyone looking for a fun, reliable car at a great price. I live in the mountains and enjoy my drive down to work and back up every day. The car handles great and is a joy to push hard through the turns. While the engine could stand a few more HP, the torque is good enough that I can carry plenty of speed without the need to downshift. If you need more power to keep you happy, there is an allmost endless supply of aftermarket parts and turbo kits.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
