Estimated values
1999 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,706
|$2,382
|$2,756
|Clean
|$1,502
|$2,103
|$2,432
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,543
|$1,785
|Rough
|$686
|$984
|$1,138
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$1,932
|$2,179
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,705
|$1,923
|Average
|$954
|$1,251
|$1,411
|Rough
|$598
|$798
|$900
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,064
|$2,355
|Clean
|$1,357
|$1,822
|$2,079
|Average
|$988
|$1,337
|$1,526
|Rough
|$620
|$852
|$973