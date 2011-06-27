  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercury Sable LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight3302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
