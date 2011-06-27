Estimated values
1992 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$796
|$1,428
|$1,774
|Clean
|$700
|$1,259
|$1,564
|Average
|$509
|$921
|$1,145
|Rough
|$317
|$584
|$725
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,409
|$1,774
|Clean
|$651
|$1,242
|$1,564
|Average
|$472
|$909
|$1,145
|Rough
|$294
|$576
|$725
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$829
|$1,440
|$1,774
|Clean
|$729
|$1,270
|$1,564
|Average
|$530
|$929
|$1,145
|Rough
|$330
|$589
|$725
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,407
|$1,774
|Clean
|$649
|$1,241
|$1,564
|Average
|$471
|$908
|$1,145
|Rough
|$294
|$575
|$725