Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,956
|$4,748
|$5,232
|Clean
|$3,723
|$4,461
|$4,908
|Average
|$3,257
|$3,888
|$4,260
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,315
|$3,612
2009 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$6,142
|$7,321
|Clean
|$3,940
|$5,771
|$6,868
|Average
|$3,447
|$5,030
|$5,961
|Rough
|$2,954
|$4,289
|$5,054
2009 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,819
|$5,507
|$6,526
|Clean
|$3,594
|$5,175
|$6,122
|Average
|$3,145
|$4,510
|$5,314
|Rough
|$2,695
|$3,846
|$4,506
2009 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,259
|$4,330
|$4,978
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,069
|$4,670
|Average
|$2,683
|$3,546
|$4,053
|Rough
|$2,299
|$3,024
|$3,437
2009 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,125
|$4,031
|$4,582
|Clean
|$2,941
|$3,788
|$4,298
|Average
|$2,573
|$3,302
|$3,730
|Rough
|$2,205
|$2,815
|$3,163
2009 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,782
|$4,683
|$5,233
|Clean
|$3,559
|$4,401
|$4,909
|Average
|$3,114
|$3,836
|$4,261
|Rough
|$2,668
|$3,270
|$3,613