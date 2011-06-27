Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,292
|$3,255
|$3,779
|Clean
|$2,130
|$3,022
|$3,505
|Average
|$1,807
|$2,555
|$2,958
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,088
|$2,410
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,375
|$3,488
|$4,094
|Clean
|$2,208
|$3,238
|$3,797
|Average
|$1,873
|$2,738
|$3,204
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,237
|$2,611
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$3,302
|$3,787
|Clean
|$2,240
|$3,065
|$3,513
|Average
|$1,900
|$2,591
|$2,964
|Rough
|$1,560
|$2,118
|$2,416
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,153
|$3,574
|Clean
|$2,212
|$2,927
|$3,315
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,474
|$2,797
|Rough
|$1,540
|$2,022
|$2,280
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,453
|$3,382
|$3,888
|Clean
|$2,280
|$3,139
|$3,606
|Average
|$1,934
|$2,654
|$3,043
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,169
|$2,480
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,479
|$3,297
|$3,742
|Clean
|$2,304
|$3,060
|$3,471
|Average
|$1,955
|$2,587
|$2,929
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,115
|$2,387