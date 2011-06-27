Estimated values
1990 Mercury Cougar XR7 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,485
|$1,868
|Clean
|$691
|$1,310
|$1,647
|Average
|$502
|$959
|$1,206
|Rough
|$313
|$607
|$764
Estimated values
1990 Mercury Cougar LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,458
|$1,868
|Clean
|$617
|$1,285
|$1,647
|Average
|$448
|$941
|$1,206
|Rough
|$279
|$596
|$764