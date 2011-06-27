  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque391 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower382 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
SL Wheel Packageyes
Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
510 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Matte-Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Curb weight4200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.1 in.
EPA interior volume60.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Storm Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone/Dark Beige Premium, premium leather
  • Stone/Dark Beige, leather
  • Red/Black, leather
  • Natural Beige/Black Premium, premium leather
  • Natural Beige/Black, leather
  • Black (SPC), leather
  • Black Premium (SPC), premium leather
  • Black w/Grey Premium, premium leather
  • Black w/Grey, leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey Premium, premium leather
  • Black Premium, premium leather
  • Grey/Dark Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/35R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
