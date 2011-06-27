Overall rating

The current demand for crossovers seems insatiable, and automakers all over the world are creating vehicle platforms that can be adapted for utility vehicles and cars alike. The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is one such crossover, based on the same underpinnings as Mercedes' budget-friendly CLA sedan. And though the GLA might seem like the perfect car (who doesn't like the idea of an affordable Mercedes crossover SUV?), several significant flaws might keep it off your shopping list.

First, the good news: Both the GLA250 and AMG GLA 45 boast powerful engines that achieve good real-world fuel economy given their levels of performance. Whereas most compact luxury crossovers don't like to be hustled around tight turns, the GLA remains composed with little body roll, and that helps make it quite fun to drive, even on narrow mountain passes. The GLA also enjoys a long list of safety and luxury features, including standard automatic emergency braking and a power liftgate.

Unfortunately, the GLA's weaknesses are plentiful. The ride is much rougher than you'd expect from a Mercedes, there's not much headroom or legroom anywhere, and the interior materials aren’t particularly impressive. There’s not much room behind the backseats either; imagine a Volkswagen Golf cargo area and lop off one-third. Then there's the transmission, which is unforgivably slow to respond to driver inputs. The low seating position means you also won't experience the commanding all-around visibility that SUV buyers typically enjoy.

Another of the GLA's faults is in its relatively high cost. Most rivals offer a greater level of refinement for the same price or less. BMW's X1 delivers similarly sporty performance but with a more luxurious cabin and a roomier back seat. The Audi Q3 also has top-shelf interior materials and greater cargo capacity. The Infiniti QX30 is actually based on the GLA, but we like its softer suspension and more refined transmission tuning. Other compact crossovers, such as the Lexus NX and Acura RDX, are also worth considering. The strength of the competition and the GLA’s glaring flaws make it difficult to recommend without an extensive test drive.

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes with automatic drying, front knee airbags, front side airbags and side curtain airbags (rear side airbags are optional). Standard technology features include Active Brake Assist, which uses radar to identify potential front-collision situations and intervenes with braking as necessary, and Attention Assist, which monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness or inattention. Mercedes' Mbrace2 telematics system is also standard and includes automatic collision notification, an emergency response button, stolen vehicle location, remote car alarm notification to your phone and remote door lock/unlock.

Other safety-oriented options include a rearview camera, parking sensors bundled with an automated parking system, blind-spot monitoring and the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

At the Edmunds test track, a GLA250 4Matic came to a stop from 60 mph in an astounding 105 feet, just a foot longer than a GLA 45. This is undoubtedly due to our tester's summer tires; a vehicle with all-season tires should stop about 10 feet longer.