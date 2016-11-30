Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me

2,174 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GLA-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,174 listings
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    10,501 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $4,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    28,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,400

    $6,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    20,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,377

    $3,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    14,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,798

    $4,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    19,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,996

    $3,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Black
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    20,639 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,991

    $3,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    13,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,950

    $2,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    20,782 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,985

    $3,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    36,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,239

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Silver
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    21,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,985

    $3,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    51,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,485

    $4,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    22,924 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,981

    $2,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    20,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,991

    $5,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    19,336 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,284

    $3,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    52,069 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $4,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    24,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,798

    $3,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 4MATIC®

    29,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,228

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    32,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,993

    $3,212 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,174 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
3.29 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 2
    (33%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Cool Week in Florida with a GLA 250
Dirk Durstein,11/30/2016
GLA250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Rented a GLA 250 4-matic to drive from West Palm Beach to St. Augustine and back for a wedding. The front seats were exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and the rear cargo area was plenty for two and our gear. Not much room in the rear for passengers - which was irrelevant to us. Performance - acceleration, handling, braking - was exhilarating. Ride was firm but not harsh while cruising. Fuel economy was excellent. Used sport mode around town and economy on the highway, with sport steering setting. Cruises easily at 100 mph with little road noise and full control. The engine stop/start feature was an aggravation, with hesitation, so I disabled it. The transmission was smoother in sport mode than in economy or comfort. There is a custom feature available too. Audio was good but not great, and no equalizer controls. I would opt for the Harmon-Kardon upgrade for $750 (can be ordered separately from various packages). Burnished aluminum on dash was ugly and reflected too much sun. Opt for wood. Electronics were a steep learning curve indeed; but this was a rental with insufficient time to study the manual. Not intuitive. I agree the central screen looks like a cheap add-on. Visibility is limited due to the small windows all around. I normally drive a Ford Focus hatch with manual tranny, so the outstanding performance and solid quality build was impressive. Missed the clutch; but there are paddle shifters. Did not take it offroad; but doubt it would make it over the dune on the Outer Banks. More of a slick-handling sporty AWD hatch with tremendous performance for the price. Cannot even imagine driving the AMG version.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
GLA-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings