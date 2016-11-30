Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me
- 10,501 milesGreat Deal
$20,995$4,960 Below Market
Rogers & Rogers Nissan - Imperial / California
3 Days or Less Than 500 Miles Full Money Back Guarantee.Odometer is 21538 miles below market average!24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Sporty handling and performance even in the base model; AMG GLA 45's long list of available technology and safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4EB1HJ299119
Stock: 202917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 28,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,400$6,575 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4dr GLA 250 4MATIC SUV features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cirrus White with a Beige interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB0HJ351241
Stock: 351241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 20,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,377$3,640 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
GLA 250 1 Owner Panorama Roof Premium Package illuminated Star Burl Walnut Wood Backup Camera This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 is offered to you for sale by Quality Auto Center. The Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 is economically and environmentally smart. Mercedes-Benz clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This GLA GLA 250 was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. This model sets itself apart with athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB2HJ313350
Stock: 10969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,798$4,300 Below Market
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
Only 14,206 Miles! Delivers 31 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz GLA boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" 5-SPOKE ALLOY -inc: Tires: 19", RADIO: HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 500 watt amplifier and Digital Dynamic Volume Control,, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, Radio: harman/kardon Logic 7 Audio System, 500 watt amplifier and Digital Dynamic Volume Control, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Rearview Camera, KEYLESS GO.* This Mercedes-Benz GLA Features the Following Options *MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE -inc: Smartphone Integration (14U), COMAND System w/Hard Drive Navigation, Single CD/DVD Player, Navigation Map Updates Included For 3 Years , HEATED FRONT SEATS, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Tracker System, Tires: 235/50R18 All-Season.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to WI Simonson located at 1626 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 can get you a dependable GLA today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GBXHJ365146
Stock: LHJ365146
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 19,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,996$3,161 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Cosmos Black Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz GLA is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. This model sets itself apart with athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB8HJ335482
Stock: HJ335482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 20,639 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,991$3,096 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Mercedes-Benz GLA offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Mercedes-Benz GLA treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. You can tell this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 20,601mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. Strengths of this model include athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GBXHJ335886
Stock: HJ335886
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 13,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,950$2,688 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1007240 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4EB1HJ354118
Stock: c167263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 20,782 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,985$3,091 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Polar Silver Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of South Bay This Mercedes-Benz includes: SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION Smart Device Integration BLACK, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System PANORAMA SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof POLAR SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. The GLA GLA 250 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mercedes-Benz marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this Mercedes-BenzGLA GLA 250 cannot be beat. This Mercedes-Benz GLA's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. Take home this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. With less than 20,745mi on this Mercedes-Benz GLA, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. Strengths of this model include athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB0HJ336741
Stock: HJ336741
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 36,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,239
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" Twin 5-Spoke Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: touch shift, Eco and Sport shift program, Tracker System, Tires: 235/50R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Mercedes-Benz GLA has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 The Envy of Your Friends *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Bucket Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Garmin Navigation Pre-Wiring -inc: Bluetooth connectivity, media interface and 7" display, Single CD Player, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Rear Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Mercedes-Benz GLA come see us at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB7HJ316132
Stock: PHJ316132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,985$3,011 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Polar Silver Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of South Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 with 21,678mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION Smart Device Integration BLACK, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System PANORAMA SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof POLAR SILVER METALLIC WHEELS: 18 TWIN 5-SPOKE ALLOY (STD) Aluminum Wheels *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Why spend more money than you have to? This Mercedes-Benz GLA will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The GLA GLA 250 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 21,678mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GBXHJ338514
Stock: HJ338514
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 51,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,485$4,745 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB9HJ304242
Stock: 6374P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 22,924 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,981$2,933 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 with 22,857mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA. This Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Mercedes-Benz GLA makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB0HJ336707
Stock: HJ336707
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 20,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,991$5,419 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4dr GLA 250 4MATIC SUV features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cirrus White with a Black Tex interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB5HJ350747
Stock: HJ350747
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 19,336 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,284$3,130 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
White 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged 19" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Assist, harman/kardon Logic 7 Audio System, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO , Panorama Sunroof, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4676 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)We have been a family owned business for our entire 50+ year existence. We pride ourselves on building and maintaining long lasting relationships, delighting our customers,and going the extra mile to ensure you are satisfied and taken care of.Reviews:* Sporty handling and performance even in the base model; AMG GLA 45's long list of available technology and safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB8HJ347096
Stock: MMU3947
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 52,069 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,995$4,093 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION SPORT PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, AMG Wheel Package, MP3 Player, Panoramic Roof, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB3HJ349287
Stock: 39996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
- 24,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,798$3,926 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle is a thoroughly modern take on the contemporary SUV, setting the standard for style, performance and sensibility! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a power seat, blind spot sensor, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4EBXHJ334689
Stock: PHJ334689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 29,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,228
Cowboy Kia - Conroe / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 45 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DI Turbocharged22/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)At Cowboy Kia we will buy your trade-in even if you don't buy from us!! Call us or come see us for your quick and easy appraisal! Here at Cowboy Kia we have black tie service and blue jean friendly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class AMG® GLA 45 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDTG5CB8HJ341547
Stock: 6725P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 32,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,993$3,212 Below Market
McCloskey Motors - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Luxury Crossover 2017 Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic with MB-Tex Interior, Power Liftagate, Powerful Turbocharged Engine, Off-Road Mode and Run-Flat Tires. The GLA is a 2-row SUV with seating for five. With numerous power adjustments and ample space, the front seats are quite comfortable. The gauges and displays are easy to read in the GLA and this Mercedes features a 7" infotainment display. Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming, two USB ports, HD Radio, and a CD player are standard. In the GLA250, a 208-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder provides brisk acceleration and passing power, enough to produce a 7-second zero-to-60-mph run. To add to that is a taut suspension and a low-sprung body that allow the GLA to hug corners without feeling like it's about to tip over. Mercedes' 2017 GLA250 luxury SUV comes with an impressive list of safety items, including collision prevention with autonomous braking and attention assist. Other unexpected standard items include an off-road mode with hill-descent control and a graphical representation of suspension and steering settings with 4Matic versions. Engine stop/start, keyless start and a power liftgate round out the list of off-the-shelf items you might not expect in a reasonably priced Mercedes-Benz. This vehicle passed our McCloskey Safety Inspection and is backed by our National Quality Dealer of the Year Award. We are an ''A+'' Better Business Bureau Rated Business. We offer low interest rate financing, low down payments and the highest trade allowances in the state! Here at McCloskey we do things a bit differently, we shop our competition every day to ensure a great value to you. Come on down and experience it for yourself. This McCloskey Assured vehicle includes a 2 month/2000 mile Warranty and a Vehicle History Report!! At McCloskey we strive to provide ASSURANCE, TRUST, VALUE AND QUALITY! Call 719-434-4492. * This vehicle does not qualify for 4k trade promotion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCTG4GB7HJ347624
Stock: 200690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
