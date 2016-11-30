Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Polar Silver Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Mercedes-Benz of South Bay is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 with 21,678mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION Smart Device Integration BLACK, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Back-Up Camera Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Premium Sound System PANORAMA SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof POLAR SILVER METALLIC WHEELS: 18 TWIN 5-SPOKE ALLOY (STD) Aluminum Wheels As a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 offers you the peace of mind because you know it has been rigorously inspected to meet exacting standards. The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Mercedes-Benz GLA will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. The GLA GLA 250 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 21,678mi put on this Mercedes-Benz. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Mercedes-Benz enters the increasingly crowded luxury compact crossover segment with the GLA-Class. Its sedan underpinnings and small stature make it a nimble performer, with favorable comparison against competition from BMW and Audi. The high-performance GLA45 AMG takes things to a different level, however and nothing from any manufacturer can rival it. Interesting features of this model are athletic handling, superb power in AMG guise, and Available technology and safety features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCTG4GBXHJ338514

Stock: HJ338514

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-08-2020