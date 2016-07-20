Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class for Sale Near Me

2,174 listings
GLA-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    40,624 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,697

    $2,995 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    43,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,588

    $4,160 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    44,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,900

    $4,005 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    57,635 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,733

    $2,863 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    26,049 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $2,737 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    33,992 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,987

    $3,772 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    36,124 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,900

    $4,741 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Red
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    54,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,491

    $3,163 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    46,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,450

    $2,904 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in White
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    51,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,888

    $2,126 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4MATIC®

    36,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,650

    $3,426 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    16,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,000

    $3,545 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Red
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    25,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,589

    $3,286 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Black
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    17,836 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,960

  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Gray
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    15,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,900

    $1,350 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    17,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,895

    $1,776 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    28,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,992

    $1,136 Below Market
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250

    46,180 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,941

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.517 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (18%)
Love the GLA250!
Scott Lancaster,07/20/2016
GLA250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I love this car! It's an absolute blast to drive whether on the highway or on the curvy back roads and it looks great! You push this car to pass someone one the back roads and it just hunkers right down like it's driving on rails. The way it handles, drives, and looks is all Mercedes. Inside and out everything is polished. One odd thing is the multimedia display is not a touch screen. AppleCar play works great although I do prefer the Mercedes navigation over Apple's. One thing the detailed reviews don't tend to go over are the different driving modes you can put the car in. The different modes change how the steering feels, how sensitive the throttle is, where the shift points are, along with some specific behavior for the mode. There modes include Comfort (the default), Sport, Offroad, Eco, and an Individual mode where you can changes some of the settings. Eco will give you the greatest gas mileage: softer steering, slow throttle response (unless to punch it), shifts early, shuts the engine off at stops, and tends to "coast" the engine. Sport stiffens the steering, very sensitive throttle response, and shifts late (fun!). It also will use more active all-wheel drive (4MATIC models) going around corners. Comfort is in-between Eco and Sport. Offroad softens the steering, slower throttle response, shifts later, and cuts back on the anti-lock brakes for better stopping distance from "plowing" the gravel on braking. Individual mode lets you change some of these settings. All modes except Offroad turns off the engine at stops by default (this can be overridden). Honestly, other than suspension behaviour, it feels like you're getting 3-4 different cars in one. You can go totally green commuting and highway driving and get great gas mileage; get something in-between if you want more response and trade-off gas mileage, or go totally fun mode on the back roads. If you drive on a fair amount of dirt roads (like I do), you get the bonus of offroad mode as well. This didn't make or break the deal for me--it was an unexpected bonus! I ended up w/ the Kryptonite Green which looks much better in person than on the computer screen--great color! I used Edmunds to get $4200 below MSRP.
Report abuse
